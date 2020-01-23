 
Roger Waters played the Pepsi Center on June 3. His concert had one message when it came to Donald Trump: "Resist."EXPAND
Chris Walker

This Is Not a Drill: Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Fame Is Denver-Bound

Kyle Harris | January 23, 2020 | 9:06am
AA

Roger Waters, who built his name with Pink Floyd, is bringing his audiovisual extravaganza This Is Not a Drill tour to Denver on September 2.

The concert, which will pull out all the visual stops, will take place at the Pepsi Center.

Instead of turning the stadium into a traditional theatrical space, the show will take place in the round.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’" explained Waters to Rolling Stone's Kory Grow. "That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself."

The tour will hit 31 cities.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Ticketmaster

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

