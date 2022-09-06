Roger Waters, Flume and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Roger Waters brings his This Is Not a Drill Tour to Ball Arena tonight, while Aussie electronic artist Flume starts a two-night run at Red Rocks. Also on the docket: Stick to Your Guns rocks the Oriental, and Kehlani drops in at the Fillmore.
On Wednesday, Crywank and Chastity co-headline Lost Lake Lounge, and on Thursday, Mija plays Meow Wolf.
Roger Waters
Tuesday, September 6, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver
$65-$250
Roger Waters has called this his "first farewell tour." He's playing a mix of his solo songs and tracks from numerous Pink Floyd albums.
Kehlani
Tuesday, September 6, 6:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$54.50-$99.50
Kehlani folds orchestral elements into her brand of hip-hop-inflected R&B music. Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad open the show.
Flume
Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55.95-$99
Aussie electronic artist Flume released his third record, Palace, earlier this year, chock-full of collaborations with oklou, May-a, Quiet Bison, Kučka, Laurel, Virgen María, Emma Louise, Caroline Polachek and Damon Albarn. TSHA, Prospa and okluo open the first night, and Eprom, Shlohmo and okluo open the second.
Stick to Your Guns
Tuesday, September 6, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue, Denver
$22-$150
Take in some Orange County hardcore. Stick to Your Guns just released its seventh full-length of heavy punk sounds. Texas hardcore band Kublai Khan and Chicago pop punkers Belmont join the fun.
Crywank and Chastity
Wednesday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
Manchester-based Crywank plays a quirky brand of music best described as anti-folk or folk punk. Canadian band Chastity co-headlines with emo-tinged pop punk. Denver dream-pop outfit Rose Variety opens.
Mija
Thursday, September, 8 p.m.
Meow Wolf (The Perplexiplex), 1338 First Street
$25-$30
Arizona-born Mija works in the electronic-music world, and her music tends to possess an emotional depth that is sometimes lacking in that wide-ranging musical tradition. Denver house duo THATZ HOT opens.
Know of events that should be included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.