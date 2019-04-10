Rooster's Seen Beer Bellies, Proposals and Everything in Between

Zachary Saligoe: “At one show, we were shooting video and playing a darkly beautiful song called 'Frogs' during the MTV Unplugged set we cover. A fan jumped up into camera view, blocking the shot of the bandmembers.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Normally this wouldn’t be a problem, as we have a few rowdy fans at the front of the stage at many of our shows. But on this night, we had set the front stage area with a rug and coffee table for people to sit, as well as lower rows of chairs in front of the rear high-top tables. This created a cozy and intimate setting full of candles and soft blue lights at the stage to capture the feel of the actual video by Alice in Chains.

“The difference in our show was a fan who jumped up and removed his shirt, exposing his Dad bod beer belly and AIC shoulder tattoo. He essentially rendered the video unusable for our needs, but perhaps his mother would enjoy a copy! We also had our bass player’s girlfriend perform a song with us just before he proposed at our latest show (she said yes!). You never know what will happen at a Rooster show!”

Rooster will play at the Dickens Opera House in Longmont on April 19 and at Cheers in Northglenn on April 27.



Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.