 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Rooster's Seen Beer Bellies, Proposals and Everything in Between
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Rooster's Seen Beer Bellies, Proposals and Everything in Between

Karl Christian Krumpholz | April 10, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Zachary Saligoe: “At one show, we were shooting video and playing a darkly beautiful song called 'Frogs' during the MTV Unplugged set we cover. A fan jumped up into camera view, blocking the shot of the bandmembers.

Rooster's Seen Beer Bellies, Proposals and Everything in Between
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Normally this wouldn’t be a problem, as we have a few rowdy fans at the front of the stage at many of our shows. But on this night, we had set the front stage area with a rug and coffee table for people to sit, as well as lower rows of chairs in front of the rear high-top tables. This created a cozy and intimate setting full of candles and soft blue lights at the stage to capture the feel of the actual video by Alice in Chains.

Rooster's Seen Beer Bellies, Proposals and Everything in Between
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“The difference in our show was a fan who jumped up and removed his shirt, exposing his Dad bod beer belly and AIC shoulder tattoo. He essentially rendered the video unusable for our needs, but perhaps his mother would enjoy a copy! We also had our bass player’s girlfriend perform a song with us just before he proposed at our latest show (she said yes!). You never know what will happen at a Rooster show!”

Rooster will play at the Dickens Opera House in Longmont on April 19 and at Cheers in Northglenn on April 27.


Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >