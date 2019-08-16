Shakey Graves Auctions Guitar for Children's Cancer Association

When Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, commissioned his childhood friend and bead artist Carter Watkins to create a custom designed guitar for a poster commemorating the musician's Thursday, August 15, Red Rocks concert, they decided to also auction off the guitar to support MyMusicRx, a program of the Children’s Cancer Association.

Rose-Garcia realized, "This guitar could help improve the lives of some really special kids," he says in a video promoting his fundraiser.

MyMusicRx uses music to bring joy and healing to kids dealing with cancer, through bedside concerts and videos sent to patients from world-famous musicians, from Shakey Graves to Ed Sheeran and Tegan and Sara.

The group's work is focused in Portland, Boston and Austin — with new bedside programming locations on the horizon in Houston and Hartford.

Carter, whose beadwork has focused on skulls and other relics of the West, only recently started designing art guitars. The one they're auctioning off was created over twelve days with 28,000 beads. The guitar they used for the project was donated by Epiphone.

The auction began yesterday and runs through Monday, September 30, at JoyRx.org/ShakeyGraves.