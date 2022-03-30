It's Showtime: A Revamped Ophelia's Is Slated to Reopen

"Don't call it a comeback," the marquee on Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox read last year. "I been here for years." It was quoting LL Cool J’s "Mama Said Knock You Out," of course. But apparently, it was Ophelia’s plan to reopen late in 2021 that got knocked out. All the way into 2022.
But finally, after a number of plans were foiled by the realities of the pandemic, Ophelia’s is in fact making a comeback on Thursday, April 7, with Aron Magner from the Disco Biscuits taking the stage. Magner will perform a live synth set of classic Biscuit songs and exploratory improvisation on the grand piano. Joining him at the opening will be @djwmusic (Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe / Shots Fired) on solo guitar. Tickets for the show are still available.
At least that's the plan for now. When contacted for details, Justin Cucci says he doesn't "have a solid 100% on anything yet." Cucci is the magnate of super-cool eateries all over Denver; besides Ophelia's, his brand includes Root Down, Linger, Vital Root and El Five. In an interview, he says that he's "reluctant to give any final word on opening until we finish inspections."
"It's like naming a baby before it's actually born," jokes Cucci.
Ophelia’s, much like most of Denver’s unique venues, has been greatly missed during its closure, only partially for its storied history. For years, the Victorian brownstone Airedale Building hosted a brothel, a sex shop and a peep show before finally becoming Ophelia’s, at least on the main floor and basement. “If these walls could talk, they would moan,” says the venue's website.
These days, Ophelia’s still styles itself as a sex-positive sort of place, choosing to celebrate its sultry past with “gastro-brothel fare” and “fresh kinks on classic cocktails.” It offered a drink called the Dirk Diggler during its popular weekend brunches; for dinner, it served up Brothel Chicken Sandwiches and Big Mike Sliders.
Whether any of these favorites will be on the new menu after reopening is part of the excitement of coming back again. Not only will the menu be revamped, but the space itself will see some updating. Not too much, cautions Cucci — mainly moving some booths and tables around the space to enhance views of the stage and maximize traffic flow. "We worked hard to leave the soul of Ophelia's intact," Cucci says. "And we were careful not to tinker too much. But we used the opportunity to find any and every way to make the experience better for the music, and thus the fans of Ophelia's."
Fingers crossed that the Ophelia's faithful will get to check it out for themselves on Thursday, April 7.
For updates, tickets and more information on Ophelia's, see opheliasdenver.com.