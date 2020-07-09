Slow Caves Takes a "Walk in the Park"

Slow Caves frontman Jakob Mueller was getting tired of writing and hearing songs that were from the typical heterosexual male gaze: Guy meets girl, they fall in love, they break up.

Even so, he ended up writing another one.

After the Fort Collins indie-rock act — which was formed in 2014 and also includes Mueller’s brother Oliver and childhood friend David Dugan — got off the road in the summer of 2019, Mueller fell in love with one of his best friends.

Not long after they got together, he asked her to create a piece of art that felt like a song. He grabbed his acoustic guitar and wrote “Walk in the Park” in one pass.

When Mueller first penned “Walk in the Park,” which Slow Caves will release as a single on Friday, July 10, it was an acoustic ballad. But as the bandmembers fleshed the song out, they were listening to the first two Oasis albums. While the song, which was recorded, mixed and mastered by Corey Coffman, has some of the big anthemic guitar sounds of Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, “Walk in the Park” feels more akin to shoegaze acts like My Bloody Valentine.

While half of the song was about falling in love with a really close friend, Mueller says “Walk in the Park” is also a deep dive into finding out what was important to him in terms of his mental health, and what makes him happy as an individual.

“And so when I say ‘walk in the park,’ I’m talking about walking in a park but also about walks in public spaces,” he explains. “And just public spaces in general, like shared areas in a park, or a courtyard in an apartment building or a national park...how important that is to me as an individual and also in our society.”