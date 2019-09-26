Snoop Dogg, Adam Ant and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Snoop Dogg brings his I Wanna Thank Me tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, December 13. Tickets, $59.75 to $99.75, go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.
Adam Ant performs the album Friend or Foe in its entirety, plus other favorites, at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, May 5. Tickets, $29.50 to 49.50, go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.
Electronica duo Sofi Tukker will be at the Ogden on Wednesday, April 15. Tickets, $26 to $31, go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Borgore: Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m.
Bayside: Sat., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $23-$28.
Lamb Bed: Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $10.
Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos: Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Chastity Belt: With Loose Tooth, Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Mr. Carmack: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Silver & Smoke: With Two Faces West, Thu., Jan. 2, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Zach Heckendorf: Thu., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$24.
Chris Lake: Thu., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
The High Kings: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
The Polish Ambassador & Friends: Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Wood Brothers: With Katie Pruitt, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $36.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Dr. Fresch: With Angelz, Punjahbae, Mixed Messages, Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $15.
O.T. Genasis: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$50.
Souly Had: With 12AM and Foggieraw, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Universal Language: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rex Orange County: Fri., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., $39.75.
Snoop Dogg: Fri., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $59.75-$99.75.
FOX THEATRE
Boulder Room: Ft. Disco Lines, Griffin Lanel, DJ Roit, Awal, Javi, Jack McGrail, Mon., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
GLOBE HALL
Dang'O: With Big Paleo, Ghost Pulse, Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $10.
Zhavia: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $20.75-$99.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Get The Led Out - Tribute Band
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre 18300 W Alameda Pkwy Morrison CO 8046518300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison CO 80465
-
Toro y Moi
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Ogden Theatre 935 East Colfax Avenue Denver CO 80218935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver CO 80218
-
Chicago - The Band
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Budweiser Events Center 5290 Arena Circle Loveland CO 805385290 Arena Circle, Loveland CO 80538
LARIMER LOUNGE
Cloudchord: Thu., Dec. 12, 9 p.m., $12.
Girlfriend Cult: With Cassidy Bacon, Isaac Friend, Over The Owl, Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10.
Hollow Coves: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $15.
Wax Future: Thu., Dec. 5, 9 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
False Report (EP Release): With In My Room, Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $10.
Shameplant: With Miniluv, Hey There Rabbit, Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10.
Asian Doll: Tue., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $20-$70.
Ultimate ’80s Party Featuring Tiffany: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Fruition and the California Honeydrops: With Mama Magnolia, Fri., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Grace Potter: Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $38-$85.
Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Lane 8: Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $33-$76.
Pepper: With the Expendables, the Movement, Kash’D Out, the Elovaters, Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Billy Strings: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.
L'Impératrice: Mon., April 6, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Peekaboo: With Zeke Beats, ISOXO (1/31), Truth, Zeke Beats, ISOXO (2/1), Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Queensrÿche: With John 5, Eve to Adam, Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $20-$35.
Sofi Tukker: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $26-$31.
Adam Ant: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.
Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven New Year's Eve: Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $55-$75.
Midge Ure: Sat., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Sia & Decades of Love: Fri., Dec. 6, Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $35.
SUMMIT
G. Perico: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
DBUK: Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
Junior Brown: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
Paul Thorn: Sun., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $30-$32.
Sensory Friendly Concert with Casey Cormier & Daniella Katzir: Sun., Dec. 8, 1 p.m.
