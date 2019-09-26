 


4
Snoop Dogg headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in December.EXPAND
Snoop Dogg headlines the Fillmore Auditorium in December.
Brandon Johnson

Snoop Dogg, Adam Ant and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | September 26, 2019 | 8:13am
AA

Snoop Dogg brings his I Wanna Thank Me tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, December 13. Tickets, $59.75 to $99.75, go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.

Adam Ant performs the album Friend or Foe in its entirety, plus other favorites, at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, May 5. Tickets, $29.50 to 49.50, go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.

Electronica duo Sofi Tukker will be at the Ogden on Wednesday, April 15. Tickets, $26 to $31, go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Borgore: Sat., Nov. 30, 9 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Bayside: Sat., Dec. 21, 7 p.m., $23-$28.
Lamb Bed: Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $10.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos: Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Chastity Belt: With Loose Tooth, Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Mr. Carmack: Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Silver & Smoke: With Two Faces West, Thu., Jan. 2, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Zach Heckendorf: Thu., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$24.

BOULDER THEATER

Chris Lake: Thu., Nov. 14, 9 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
The High Kings: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
The Polish Ambassador & Friends: Fri., Dec. 27, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Wood Brothers: With Katie Pruitt, Sat., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $36.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Dr. Fresch: With Angelz, Punjahbae, Mixed Messages, Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $15.
O.T. Genasis: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$50.
Souly Had: With 12AM and Foggieraw, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Universal Language: Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Rex Orange County: Fri., Jan. 24, 7 p.m., $39.75.
Snoop Dogg: Fri., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $59.75-$99.75.

FOX THEATRE

Boulder Room: Ft. Disco Lines, Griffin Lanel, DJ Roit, Awal, Javi, Jack McGrail, Mon., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

GLOBE HALL

Dang'O: With Big Paleo, Ghost Pulse, Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $10.
Zhavia: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $20.75-$99.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Cloudchord: Thu., Dec. 12, 9 p.m., $12.
Girlfriend Cult: With Cassidy Bacon, Isaac Friend, Over The Owl, Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10.
Hollow Coves: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $15.
Wax Future: Thu., Dec. 5, 9 p.m., $12.

LOST LAKE

False Report (EP Release): With In My Room, Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $10.
Shameplant: With Miniluv, Hey There Rabbit, Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Asian Doll: Tue., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $20-$70.
Ultimate ’80s Party Featuring Tiffany: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

MISSION BALLROOM

Fruition and the California Honeydrops: With Mama Magnolia, Fri., Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$35.
Grace Potter: Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $38-$85.
Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.
Lane 8: Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $33-$76.
Pepper: With the Expendables, the Movement, Kash’D Out, the Elovaters, Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Billy Strings: Fri., Dec. 13, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.
L'Impératrice: Mon., April 6, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Peekaboo: With Zeke Beats, ISOXO (1/31), Truth, Zeke Beats, ISOXO (2/1), Fri., Jan. 31, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Queensrÿche: With John 5, Eve to Adam, Fri., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $20-$35.
Sofi Tukker: Wed., April 15, 8 p.m., $26-$31.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Adam Ant: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.

SOILED DOVE

Cracker & Camper Van Beethoven New Year's Eve: Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $55-$75.
Midge Ure: Sat., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Sia & Decades of Love: Fri., Dec. 6, Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $35.

SUMMIT

G. Perico: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

DBUK: Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
Junior Brown: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
Paul Thorn: Sun., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $30-$32.
Sensory Friendly Concert with Casey Cormier & Daniella Katzir: Sun., Dec. 8, 1 p.m.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

