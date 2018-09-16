Snow Tha Product Wins New Fans With Heated Talk and a Hot Grandoozy Show

Denver was the first city that Snow Tha Product sold out, she said, early in her drunken set on the second day of Grandoozy, on Saturday, September 16, at Overland Park Golf Course. But she was pretty sure most of the people at her main-stage performance had never heard of her — and when she asked, the crowd seemed to agree.

This audience was just too white and the tickets were too expensive for her to think that her die-hard fans would be there, she said. The proud bisexual descendent of Mexican immigrants didn’t mince words: “My fans can’t afford a ticket to Grandoozy.”

EXPAND Snow Tha Product lifted a glass to Grandoozy fans. Kyle Harris

It was a rare slam against a festival hosting an artist.