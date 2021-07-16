Stone Cottage Studios Launches Summer Music Series

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

As a musician and co-founder of Boulder photography and video-production company Magic Factor Media, Jamie Maynard wanted to integrate his two passions. In the spring of 2019, he opened Stone Cottage Studios in downtown Boulder to do just that.

Initially, he used the 750-square-foot studio space inside a stone cottage built in the early ’20s as a place where musicians could communicate with fans through video performances and interviews. But not long after venues were shut down and many musicians were out of work after the pandemic struck in March 2020, Stone Cottage Studios started streaming concerts using multiple high-definition cameras.

The studio also came up with a payment model, which included virtual meet-and-greets, video downloads and more. Artists earned between $1,000 and $1,500 per show, and in a few cases up to $6,000.

“We got a successful model that started to support a team and an expansion for us while always keeping a focus on the earnings seeing a nice revenue source for [musicians],” says Maynard.

With Artist Sessions, musicians could reach fans around the world while making more money than they typically did in small venues. Singer-songwriter Megan Burtt, for example, had fans from the U.K. and New Zealand tune in to her livestream. Also, Boulder songstress Sara Emmitt recorded her debut solo album, Mother Medicine, at Stone Cottage Studios. Sean Kelly (the Samples), Brad Corrigan (Dispatch), Brendan James and the Gasoline Lollipops are a few of the acts that have livestreamed from the space. Artists have even worked with the studio to create electronic press kits.

As COVID-19 restrictions eased up and live music returned, Maynard saw streaming numbers dip. He wanted to figure out a way to still play a role in streaming but also be involved in live events supporting local and national acts. To that end, Stone Cottage Studios just kicked off its twelve-week Summer Music Series, which includes Dave Tamkin, Leah Grams Johnson, Paul Kimbiris, Pete Muller & the Kindred Souls, Antonio Lopez, Deborah Collins, SF1 and more.



Some of the hybrid live/livestream shows in the series will be held in the studio's backyard, while others will be held at the Velvet Elk Lounge at Post Brewing Company.

“This is a cool outdoor series that we're doing, so it's kind of fun to be producing outside the controlled studio space,” Maynard says.

Tickets for the live shows are $30 and limited to fifty people, while livestream access is $15. Ticket buyers for the live shows are welcome to bring their own seating, drinks and a picnic.

The next installment of the series takes place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, with Arkansas bluegrass/Americana act Arkansauce. For more information and a full schedule, visit Stone Cottage Studios online.