Straight Six's Bus Broke Down
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Straight Six's Bus Broke Down

Karl Christian Krumpholz | June 4, 2019 | 6:30am
AA

Joey Shapiro: “The last show of our tour was in Salt Lake City before we were to head back home to Denver. Late at night, while driving on a scary stretch of highway in Wyoming where the road twisted and semi-trucks whizzed past us at ninety miles an hour, our tour bus’s steering and brakes suddenly blew out. Our guitarist, Eric, somehow managed to keep the bus straight on the road until we stopped. One wrong curve, and it would have been game over. It was 2 a.m. We were able to find a cell phone signal and posted on Facebook for help.

Straight Six's Bus Broke Down
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Some guy named Fernando Escobar answered our mayday call. He was an awesome dude and spent the whole night storing our gear at his place and driving us back to Denver, as we had to abandon the bus. At his place, we noticed no fewer than three Jägermeister cooling dispensers in his garage, so when we returned to get our gear the next day, we arrived with a full case of Jäger. That’s rock and roll!”

Straight Six's Bus Broke Down
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Straight Six plays PEAK 31@Union Station in Colorado Springs on June 15 and the Colorado Freedom Festival in Golden on June 29.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

