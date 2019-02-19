 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Bill Nershi of the String Cheese Incident.EXPAND
Bill Nershi of the String Cheese Incident.
Photo by: @bjohnsonxar

String Cheese Incident Announces Three Summer Concerts

Kyle Harris | February 19, 2019 | 1:24pm
AA

The jam-grass band the String Cheese Incident will play a three-night stand at Red Rocks in July.

Openers include the Greyboy Allstars on July 19, Keller Williams on July 20 and the Del McCoury Band on July 21.

Continue Reading

Tickets, $51.75 to $86.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, at AXS or at 888-929-7849. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: