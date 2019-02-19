String Cheese Incident Announces Three Summer Concerts

The jam-grass band the String Cheese Incident will play a three-night stand at Red Rocks in July.
Openers include the Greyboy Allstars on July 19, Keller Williams on July 20 and the Del McCoury Band on July 21.
Tickets, $51.75 to $86.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, at AXS or at 888-929-7849.
