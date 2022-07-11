String Cheese Incident, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Sacramento Rapper Mozzy drops in at Cervantes' Other Side tonight, while Rainbow Kitten Surprise starts a two-night run at Red Rocks.
The String Cheese Incident begins its two-night run at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday. Another two-night run is at the Ogden with the Airborne Toxic Event.
Colombian musical ensemble Monsieur Periné plays the Denver Botanic Gardens on Wednesday, while the Black Keys rock Red Rocks.
Another excellent Red Rocks show happens Friday, with Trampled by Turtles.
Mozzy
Monday, July 11, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$25
Mozzy hails from Sacramento and makes West Coast hip-hop that's modern in technique but pays homage to the glory days of gangster rap circa 1992. Mikeminded & Indigoace and DJ Hardaway are also on the bill.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Monday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 12, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$52.80-$80.50
Big on rich vocal harmonies that contrast with more minimalist instrumental arrangements, Rainbow Kitten Surprise draws from influences as varied as Modest Mouse, Frank Ocean, Schoolboy Q and Kings of Leon. Knoxville, Tennessee singer-songwriter Briston Maroney opens both nights.
The String Cheese Incident
Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, 6 p.m.
Dillon Amphitheater, 201 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon
$59.95
String Cheese Incident is a quintessential Colorado jam band. Get Cheesey for two nights in Dillon as the band gears up for its Red Rocks three-night run starting Friday, with performances by Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon and the Phil Lesh Incident.
The Airborne Toxic Event
Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$35
The Airborne Toxic Event looks back to the post-punk of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Chorus-heavy folk-rock star Mondo Cozmo, the stage name of songwriter Joshua Keith Ostrander, opens the show both nights.
Monsieur Periné
Wednesday, July 13, 6:30 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
$50-$55
Bogotá-based Monsieur Periné plays a Afro-Colombian music with Latin and European flavors — lots of horns, lots of intricate rhythm, lots of fun. Lead singer Catalina Garcia sings in Spanish, French, English and Portuguese. There's a lot going on, and it will definitely make you want to dance.
The Black Keys
Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway
$69.50-$219
The Black Keys blend garage rock and punk blues into a fuzzy, minimalist sound. The duo just put out its eleventh album, Dropout Boogie. This show also gets you a set by Seattle indie rockers Band of Horses, whose sixth album, Things Are Great, came out earlier this year.
Trampled by Turtles
Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway
$55-$99
It's not quite folk. It's not quite bluegrass. It's Trampled by Turtles. The band can veer between more upbeat bluegrass-infused tunes and more ethereal fare. Country singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly opens the evening.
Shakey Graves
Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m.
Las Colonias Park Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Avenue, Grand Junction
$30-$60
Austin's Shakey Graves mixes blues, folk, country, and rock and roll. Primarily a guitarist and singer, he also uses one of those super-cool suitcase drums made out of an old Samsonite suitcase — influencing up-and-comers who just started making their own music.
