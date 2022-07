String Cheese Incident, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Sacramento Rapper Mozzy drops in at Cervantes' Other Side tonight, while Rainbow Kitten Surprise starts a two-night run at Red Rocks.The String Cheese Incident begins its two-night run at the Dillon Amphitheater on Tuesday. Another two-night run is at the Ogden with the Airborne Toxic Event Colombian musical ensemble Monsieur Periné plays the Denver Botanic Gardens on Wednesday, while the Black Keys rock Red Rocks.Another excellent Red Rocks show happens Friday, with Trampled by Turtles Mozzy hails from Sacramento and makes West Coast hip-hop that's modern in technique but pays homage to the glory days of gangster rap circa 1992. Mikeminded & Indigoace and DJ Hardaway are also on the bill.Big on rich vocal harmonies that contrast with more minimalist instrumental arrangements, Rainbow Kitten Surprise draws from influences as varied as Modest Mouse, Frank Ocean, Schoolboy Q and Kings of Leon. Knoxville, Tennessee singer-songwriter Briston Maroney opens both nights.String Cheese Incident is a quintessential Colorado jam band. Get Cheesey for two nights in Dillon as the band gears up for its Red Rocks three-night run starting Friday, with performances by Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon and the Phil Lesh Incident.The Airborne Toxic Event looks back to the post-punk of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Chorus-heavy folk-rock star Mondo Cozmo, the stage name of songwriter Joshua Keith Ostrander , opens the show both nights.Bogotá-based Monsieur Periné plays a Afro-Colombian music with Latin and European flavors — lots of horns, lots of intricate rhythm, lots of fun. Lead singer Catalina Garcia sings in Spanish, French, English and Portuguese. There's a lot going on, and it will definitely make you want to dance.The Black Keys blend garage rock and punk blues into a fuzzy, minimalist sound. The duo just put out its eleventh album,. This show also gets you a set by Seattle indie rockers Band of Horses, whose sixth album,, came out earlier this year.It's not quite folk. It's not quite bluegrass. It's Trampled by Turtles. The band can veer between more upbeat bluegrass-infused tunes and more ethereal fare. Country singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly opens the evening.Austin's Shakey Graves mixes blues, folk, country, and rock and roll. Primarily a guitarist and singer, he also uses one of those super-cool suitcase drums made out of an old Samsonite suitcase — influencing up-and-comers who just started making their own music.