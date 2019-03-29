The String Cheese Incident Releases New Single, Video

The String Cheese Incident, which is celebrating 25 years as a band, just released the single and video for "I Want You," a country-tinged tune that showcases Andy Hall of the Infamous Stringdusters on slide guitar.

“This song was inspired by feelings for my wife," singer and guitarist Bill Nershi says in a statement announcing the new String Cheese Incident release. "She’s been with me through thick and thin for 22 years and still brings out the best in me. The heartbeat of the track is the rhythm section of Keith [Moseley] on bass and Michael [Travis] on drums, who put down a beautiful foundation for the song. Thanks to our good friend Andy Hall from the Infamous Stringdusters (congratulations on your recent Grammy award). Andy’s slide guitar playing is always the most delicious ear-candy. Also a big thanks to our recording engineer Dros for his lush mix on this tune. I hope you enjoy it.”