The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The String Cheese Incident headlines Mission Ballroom tonight and tomorrow, while the 1975 is at 1STBANK Center on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes High on Fire at the Oriental Theater, Black Mountain at the Bluebird Theater, Cautious Clay at the Marquis Theater and We the Kings at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29
The String Cheese Incident (also November 30)
$35-$99, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Bassted
$24.75-$39.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Eptic
$20-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Eric Rachmany
$29.50/$35, 7 p.m., Summit
High on Fire
$20-$175, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Black Mountain
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Catching Flies
$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Aretha: A Tribute
$15-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Paul van Dyk
$16.50-$30, 7 p.m., Summit
An-Ten-Nae
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Potato Pirates
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Cautious Clay
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Cheap Perfume
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Fareed Haque, Art Lande and Paul Wertico
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
We the Kings
$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1
The 1975
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Bad Decisions
$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
