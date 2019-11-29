 


The String Cheese Incident plays a two-night stand at Mission Ballroom this weekend.EXPAND
The String Cheese Incident plays a two-night stand at Mission Ballroom this weekend.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 29, 2019 | 5:55am
The String Cheese Incident headlines Mission Ballroom tonight and tomorrow, while the 1975 is at 1STBANK Center on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes High on Fire at the Oriental Theater, Black Mountain at the Bluebird Theater, Cautious Clay at the Marquis Theater and We the Kings at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

The String Cheese Incident (also November 30)
$35-$99, 8:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Bassted
$24.75-$39.75, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Eptic
$20-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Eric Rachmany
$29.50/$35, 7 p.m., Summit

High on Fire
$20-$175, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Black Mountain
$20-$22, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Catching Flies
$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Aretha: A Tribute
$15-$89, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Paul van Dyk
$16.50-$30, 7 p.m., Summit

An-Ten-Nae
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Potato Pirates
$15/$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Cautious Clay
$18/$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cheap Perfume
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Fareed Haque, Art Lande and Paul Wertico
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

We the Kings
$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

The 1975
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Bad Decisions
$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

