STS9 New Year's Shows and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

September 15, 2022 5:15AM

Cody Qualls
Cody Qualls Veronica Lee of V Lee Photographs
STS9 has announced its New Year's run at the Fillmore Auditorium, December 29-31. Tickets are $39.50-$69.50.

Cody Qualls, formerly of Face Vocal Band, is bringing his new act, Cody Qualls & the Brand New Ancients, to the Soiled Dove Underground on October 7. Tickets are $18.

Polish EDM producer Michal Menert will be at Meow Wolf on Saturday, October 1. Tickets are $22.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

BALL ARENA
Grupo Firme: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $59.50-$229.50

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Dave East: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Flo Milli: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
Bobby Shmurda: Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

DAZZLE
Emmet Cohen Trio: Fri., Sept. 16, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 17, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$40
John Daversa and Tal Cohen, The Art of Duo: Wed., Sept. 21, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $15-$30
Same Cloth: Sat., Sept. 24, 6 & 9 p.m., $25
Monty Alexander: With Luke Sellick & Jason Brown, Tue., Sept. 27, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Wed., Sept. 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $20-$50
Javon Jackson & We 4: With George Cables, David Williams and Louis Hayes, Fri., Sept. 30, 7 & 9:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 1, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25-$60

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
STS9 Presents: The Human Dream: Thu., Dec. 29, 7 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50

FOX THEATRE
From Us to You: Ski Movie: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Fortunate Youth: With Arise Roots and Joe Samba, Sun., Oct. 23, 9 p.m., $25-$29.50

GLOBE HALL
L’Éclair: With Kolumbo, Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $15
Andrew Duhon (Emerald Blue Record Release Tour): Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $18
Flash Mountain Flood & the Copper Children: With Cashmere Sweater, Fri., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $15

GOTHIC THEATRE
Not Another D&D Podcast: Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $73
The Knocks: With Cannons and Pink Skies, Tue., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $30-$89.95
brakence - The Hypochondriac Tour: With Jane Remover, Tue., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $25.50

HI-DIVE
Haus of LatinX Presents: Hex: With Monstera., Thu., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $10
Cheap Perfume: With Mowth, Waiting Room and Sponge Cake, Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $15
Patriarchy: With Street Fever and Kill You Club DJ's, Mon., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12

LARIMER LOUNGE
Papa Khan: With NOVAKN, Recluze and The Rico Suave, Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $20
Steven Huntley: Fri., Sept. 23, 5 p.m., free
Indie 102.3’s Local 303 Meetup: With Immigrant’s Child, Mon., Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., free

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Fangirl Fantasy Presents: One Direction vs 5 Seconds of Summer: Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $18-$20
…and the Black Feathers (EP Release Party): With The Trujillo Company, Jaguar Stevens and Bootleg Baldwin, Fri., Sept. 23, 9 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Soul Glo: Fri., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $16
Loathe: Sat., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., $18
Hot Flash Heat Wave & Sports: Wed., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $20
Eidola: With Rain City Drive, Mon., Dec. 5, 6 p.m., $20

MEOW WOLF
Sacha Robotti: With Jonbo, Sat., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $25
Tiga: Fri., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $25
Michal Menert: With Party People and Nelli, Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $22
Dillon Nathaniel: Fri., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Head for the Hills: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $18

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Kabaka Pyramid: Fri., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Polyrhythmics: Sat., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $18-$23
CocoRosie: Wed., Nov. 16, 8:30 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 17, 8:30 p.m., $30.50-$37.50

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
An Evening With Morrissey: Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $55-$125
Home Free Family Christmas Tour: Fri., Dec. 2, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $29.50-$54.50
Joanne Shaw Taylor: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $29-$99

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Cody Qualls & The Brand New Ancients: Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $18
EXTC: With XTC's original iconic drummer, Terry Chambers., Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$40
Irish Christmas in America: Sat., Dec. 17, 3:30 & 7:30 p.m., $30

SUMMIT
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to  [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
