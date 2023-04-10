Subtronics, Vieux Farka Touré and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Volk boot-stomps the week into gear at HQ on Monday, April 10, and Covet plays Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex on Thursday, April 13.
Vieux Farka Touré will serenade us with Malian folk rock at the Bluebird on Friday, April 14, while Subtronics take over Red Rocks with a two-night run on Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Volk
Monday, April 10, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
Free-$80
This cowpunk duo from Nashville likes to throw some thrash into their twang. The music is a country-outlaw cocktail consisting of one part reverberating rockabilly, one part rip-roaring rock and roll, and two parts boot-stomping punk metal.
Shayfer James: Shipwreck Tour
Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$15
Supposedly "raised by an owl, an elephant and a wolf," Shayfer James plays whiskey-soaked, gothic cabaret rock that transports the listener into his weird world of stories. Come hang your hats and swing into madness, with the similarly styled cabaret rock of Sarah and the Safe Word opening the show.
Theo Katzman
Wednesday, April 12, 8:30 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30
Having gained fame as a founding member of the funk band Vulfpeck, Theo Katzman has simultaneously been channeling his soul-filled stylings into a solo project the whole time. Catchy hooks and jazzy numbers will float across the dance floor, with indie-folk artist Benjamin Jaffe providing support.
Covet
Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 1st Street
$30
This math-rock trio from California is mesmerizing, thanks in large part to lead guitarist Yvette Young's amazing guitar work. Young used her background in piano to teach herself guitar completely by ear, and is able to effortlessly implement polyphony in her playing, while her two bandmates help build soundscapes on the bass guitar and drum kit. Experimental indie artist Scarypoolparty and alternative electro-pop group Alto Palo open the night.
Subtronics: Cyclops Rocks III
Thursday, April 13, and Friday, April 14, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50-$89.50
Jesse Kardon (aka Subtronics) is a Philly-based dubstep producer who has taken the world by storm, and will be taking over Denver this week. Prior to the two shows at Red Rocks, the artist will have a free merch pop-up at the Larimer Lounge on Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13. Additionally, there will be a ticketed after-party at the Gothic Theatre on Friday, April 14.
Vieux Farka Touré
Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
He learned to play from and with his father (the well-known Malian musician Ali Farka Touré, who has since passed away), and much like his teacher, he has a passion for collaborating with other unique musicians. Vieux Farka Touré's latest collaborative effort was with the Texan trio Khruangbin, an album titled Ali, where the two groups cover a portion of the late musician's incredible catalogue. The Black Pumas' keyboardist, JaRon Marshall, will open the show.
Fleetmac Wood
Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 9 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
$29.50
Fleetmac Wood has taken the music and ethos of that beloved classic-rock group and remixed it all into a new vision of a trancey, dance party. The duo started the project as just a new fun dance-party experience for their community, but are now world-famous and have brought their beats to everywhere from Berlin to Burning Man.
Daybreaker: 10 Years Together Tour
Sunday, April 16, 9 a.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59
Daybreaker is the best early-morning sober rave party you've never been to, and now is your chance to experience it at one of the best venues in the world. Start your morning with yoga, ease into more movement with some healthy snacks, and spend the rest of your day dancing your heart out.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]