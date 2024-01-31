 Sunset Amphitheater Opening in Colorado Springs With OneRepublic | Westword
OneRepublic Will Play August Grand Opening of Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs

“There’s never been a music venue of this magnitude, or this quality, on Earth."
January 31, 2024
OneRepublic will headline opening night at the Sunset Amphitheater.
Notes Live, the live-music and hospitality company that opened Boot Barn Hall and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Taproom in Colorado Springs, just announced the grand-opening date for its biggest Colorado endeavor yet: The Sunset Amphitheater will debut in the Springs on Friday, August 9, with OneRepublic as the headliner.

The amphitheater is planned as the first in a series of Sunset venues, with other locations announced for Oklahoma and Texas. The booking will be exclusively handled by AEG Presents, which also exclusively books for Bluebird Theater, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre and Mission Ballroom.

“In collaboration with Notes Live, we look forward to bringing a wide array of world-class artists to Colorado Springs and its surrounding communities," says Brent Fedrizzi, co-president and COO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. "Sunset Amphitheater will be the perfect outdoor venue to host these events."

The Sunset, which is under construction at the 200-acre Polaris Pointe development, will be a "luxury" amphitheater, according to a press release, complete with "a top-of-the-line audiovisual system, a self-draining grass berm, and over 90 luxury fire pit suites." The 8,000-capacity venue promises views from every seat.

Presale registration for tickets to the grand opening with OneRepublic is open now via AXS; all tickets will go on sale Saturday, February 10. More information can be found at sunsetamphitheater.live.

“There’s never been a music venue of this magnitude, or this quality, on Earth, and I can’t express how excited I am to show the public everything the Notes Live team has been putting their blood, sweat, and tears into for so long," says Notes Live founder J.W. Roth. "Let’s go, baby!"

Find more concerts in our concert calendar.
