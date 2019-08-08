Tame Impala, Big Freedia and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Tame Impala stops at the Mission Ballroom on Monday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 8. Tickets, $65 to $125, go on sale Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m.
Big Freedia and Low Cut Connie's AZZ Across America Tour stops at the Gothic Theatre on Tuesday, November 12. Tickets, $25.75 to $30, go on sale Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m.
A Day to Remember brings its Degenerates Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, October 17, with I Prevail and Beartooth opening. Tickets, $49.75 to $99.75, go on sale Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Great Salmon Famine: Fri., Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Lespecial: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
The Main Squeeze: With Bombargo, Thu., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Ricky Retro: Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Ballyhoo!: Sun., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Dead Set: Thu., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $10.
Dying Wish: Mon., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Letters From the Sun: Fri., Aug. 23, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Mothership: Wed., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
New Years Day: Mon., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $18-$22.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Defunk: Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Five Iron Frenzy: A benefit for Habitat For Humanity of Puerto Rico with Be Like Max and Scooter James, Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Global Livingston Institute’s 10th Anniversary Concert: Ft. Navio with Tracksuit Wedding, Jonny 5 of Flobots, Rob Drabkin, S-Wrap, Isabelle Fries, Hazel Miller and more, Tue., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $20-$100.
Cannibal Corpse: With Thy Art Is Murder, Perdition Temple, Tue., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., $26.50-$30.
Kalya Scintilla: Gaian Code Live: Ft. Yaima, Porangui, Marya Stark and guest vocalist Irina Mikhailova *Kaya Project), Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $25-$35.
Malaa: Fri., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
The 2019 End of Summer Bash: Feat. Heaven N Hell, Zingaro, Daylight Delirium, Theoretic, Frequency Response, A5CV, the Slacks, Cloud Temple, Calamity Champs, Thistledown, Suitable Miss, the Red Scare, Sun., Sept. 1, 5 p.m., $10-$12.
The Bluegrass Generals: Ft. Chris Pandolfi & Andy Hall (The Infamous Stringdusters), Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon), Adam Aijala (YMSB), Andrew Altman (Railroad Earth). With Pickin' on the Dead, Meadow Mountain, Winter Wonder Women and Banshee Tree, Thu., Oct. 3, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.
Chain Station Vinyl Release: With the Wrecklunds and Great Peacock, Sat., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $12-15.
The Drunken Hearts: With Extra Gold, Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Guilty Pleasures: Feat. Megan Letts (Mama Magnolia), Ashley Niven Fairman (Tiger Party) with guests Isaac Teel (Tauk), Jay Cobb Anderson and Eric Luba (Many Colors), Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Kitchen Dwellers: With Ghost Town Drifters, Thu., Oct. 10, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Lucky Daye: Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $16-$58.
The Main Squeeze: With Jaden Carlson Band, Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Trev Rich: With Kayla Rae, AP, Mi$fits, 100 Packsavy, Thu., Sept. 26, 8:15 p.m., $17-$20.
Tubby Love & Amber Lily and Tierro Band: Ft. Bridget Law with Buddha Bomb and DJ Treaphort, Thu., Oct. 24, 8:15 p.m., $15-$18.
Ben Markley Big Band: Featuring Ari Hoenig, Fri., Oct. 25, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $12-$25.
Bilal: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$40.
Cass Clayton Band + Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene (double album release): Fri., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., $15-$25.
Oz Noy Trio: Ft. Dave Weckl and Hadrien Feraud, Thu., Nov. 7, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 8, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $20-$40.
Wycliffe Gordon With the Dave Corbus Quartet: Wed., Sept. 4, 7 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $10-$30.
A Day to Remember: With I Prevail and Beartooth, Thu., Oct. 17, 5:30 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.
FOX THEATRE
The Annex: Best of College: Tue., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., free.
The Drunken Hearts and Tenth Mountain Division: With Kind Hearted Strangers, Sat., Nov. 16, 8:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Jade Bird: With Flyte, Tue., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Jersey Party Pt. 2: With Trev Rich, Thu., Aug. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Ricky Retro: From Brazen, One/One, Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
GLOBE HALL
Ryan Montbleau Band: With Grayson Erhard, Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $25-$28.
Sam Fender: Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $20.
Aqueous: Fri., Nov. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Big Freedia: With Low Cut Connie, Tue., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.
Natasha Bedingfield: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$79.50.
Tribal Seeds: With New Kingston, Tropidelic, Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $26.50-$29.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir (EP release): Sat., Sept. 28, 9 p.m., $14.
Cherub DJ Set: Fri., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $20.
Lolite: With Saint Nomad and MOVES, Sun., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $12.
Jesse Malin & Joseph Arthur: Tue., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $18.
Mild Orange: Wed., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $13.
Travellers Music (album release): Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15.
Y La Bamba: Sun., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $14.
LOST LAKE
Faye Webster: Fri., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $14.
The Hooten Hallers: Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $12.
Mikey Pauker: 6 p.m., $15.
Starkill: Sun., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $10.
The Faim & Stand Atlantic: Wed., Oct. 9, 6 p.m., $16-$18.
Harley Poe: Tue., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $15/$17.
In The Whale's Monster Mosh: Thu., Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m., $12.
OBB: Thu., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Role Model: Sat., Nov. 16, 7 p.m., $13/$15.
Chris Lake x Fisher: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $47.50-$75.
The Dead South: With the Legendary Shack Shakers, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35.
Tame Impala: Mon., Oct. 7, Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $65-$125.
LSDREAM x Shlump: With Stylust Beats and BANkaJI, Fri., Dec. 6, 9 p.m., $22.75-$80.
Rising Appalachia / Ayla Nereo: Sun., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.
Melanie Martinez: With Lauren Ruth Ward, Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $38.50.
Clairo: Sat., Oct. 5, 7 p.m., $22.50-$27.50.
Ice Nine Kills: Tue., Nov. 5, 5 p.m., $25-$27.
Level 1 - Romance: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $18 Advance/$20.
The Maine: Tue., Nov. 19, 6 p.m., $25-$27.
The Story So Far: Wed., Oct. 30, 6 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
