The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

October 11, 2021 5:55AM

It's a big week for hip-hop and rap, with J. Cole bringing the Off Season tour to Ball Arena with 21 Savage, Rod Wave at the Fillmore Auditorium, and Princess Nokia at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Wednesday. Also this week, Billy Strings plays a four-night run at the Mission Ballroom, while Lane 8 is at Red Rocks for two nights and Delta Rae is at the Bluebird Theater.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
David Dondero
Wednesday, October 13, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
Last June, Minnesota singer-songwriter David Dondero released The Filter Bubbles Blues, which he describes as a "biting, wary, heartbroken and hilarious sendup of the dumpster fire that is modern American political theatre and identity politics." Nic Clark and Shepherds & Sailors are also on the bill.

Princess Nokia
Wednesday, October 13, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$29.95-$65.95
Princess Nokia's Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful, which were both released on the same day last year, showcases the New York rapper's duality, with Everything Sucks being more aggressive while Everything Is Beautiful shows her more sensitive, feminine side. Moroccan-American singer-songwriter Dounia opens.

Billy Strings
Thursday, October 14, through Sunday, October 17
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35-$89
Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Stings plays a four-night run at the Mission Ballroom on the heels of his brand-new album, Renewal.
Delta Rae
Thursday, October 14, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
Folk-rock band Delta Rae, which features siblings Ian, Eric and Brittany Hölljes, formed in Durham, North Carolina, more than a decade ago. The act brings the Light & Dark tour to Denver in support of its most recent efforts — last year's The Light, and The Dark, which dropped earlier this year.

J. Cole
Thursday, October 14, 8 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29.50-$125.50
Rapper J. Cole released his sixth album,The Off Season, last May, and it includes guest spots from 21 Savage and Morray, who are also on tonight's bill.

Lane 8
Thursday, October 14, and Friday, October 15, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
$45-$50
Producer and DJ Daniel Goldstein, better known by his stage name Lane 8, plays extended four-hour sets Thursday and Friday, with Canadian electronic duo Sultan + Shepard opening both nights.

Rod Wave
Thursday, October 14, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$39.75-$59.75
Florida rapper Rod Wave stops in Denver in support of his new album, SoulFly, which dropped in March on Alamo Records.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

