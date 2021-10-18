The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Dead & Company plays a two-night stand at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this week before playing two nights at Fiddler's Green this weekend. Other Red Rocks shows this week include Machine Gun Kelly tonight and Above & Beyond starting a two-night run on Thursday. It's a busy week at the Mission Ballroom, with Eyrkah Badu tonight, Flogging Molly and the Violent Femmes on Wednesday, and Primus on Thursday and Friday.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Erykah Badu
Monday, October 18, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$69.95-$149.95
Neo-soul singer Erykah Badu stops in Denver for an all-ages show as part of her Live From Badubotron Tour 2021 AD.
Machine Gun Kelly
Monday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$39.95-$99.95
Machine Gun Kelly was born in Houston, but the rapper lived in Denver for a while and started listening to hip-hop while attending Hamilton Middle School. Last August, he released the single "Papercuts" from his forthcoming album, Born With Horns. Girlfriends and JXDN open.
Dead & Company
Tuesday, October 19, and Wednesday, October 20, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$99.95-$199.50
Dead & Company features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as singer/guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The band plays two nights at Red Rocks and Friday and Saturday at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
A Benefit for Angie Stevens
Wednesday, October 20, 6 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$40
This benefit for singer-songwriter Angie Stevens, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, features Kerry Pastine Trio, Something Underground, the Blackouts, Ryan Chrys and Seth Doud.
Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes
Wednesday, October 20, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$49.95-$75
Celtic punk band Flogging Molly co-headline with folk-punk purveyors the Violent Femmes, who released the thirtieth-anniversary edition of Why Do Birds Sing? in July; Me First & the Gimme Gimmes and Thick open the show.
Above & Beyond
Thursday, October 21, 6:30 p.m., and Friday, October 22, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$125
British electronic trio Above & Beyond, whose members founded the Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep record labels, plays a two-night stand at Red Rocks, with Olan and Gardenstate opening both nights.
Chicano Batman
Thursday, October 21, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$22-$25
Tonight marks Chicano Batman's third show of its American tour in support of last year's album, Invisible People. Virginia-based singer-songwriter Angelica Garcia opens.
Primus
Thursday, October 21, and Friday, October 22, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$59.95-$109.50
Primus takes over Mission Ballroom for two nights to perform the Rush album A Farewell to Kings in its entirety as well as Primus originals. Black Mountain opens both nights.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.