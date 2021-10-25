Support Us

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

October 25, 2021 5:50AM

G-Eazy headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday.
It's a busy week at the Mission Ballroom, with Tech N9ne tonight, Mac DeMarco tomorrow and Karol G on Wednesday, while G-Eazy and Blackberry Smoke are at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This week's lineup also includes Noga Erez at the Marquis Theater and Snotty Nose Rez Kids at the hi-dive.

Here's what's happening in and around town this week:

Tech N9ne
Monday, October 25, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.95-$89.95
Rapper and Strange Music co-founder Tech N9ne, known for his signature rapid-fire "chopper" style, just released his fifteenth studio album, ASIN9NE.

Mac DeMarco
Tuesday, October 26, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$45-$80
Canadian singer-songwriter and nutty goofball Mac DeMarco headlines tonight at the Mission, but be sure to get there early to catch young futuristic jazz wizards DOMi & JD Beck, who open the show.

Noga Erez
Tuesday, October 26, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$20
On her new album, Kids, Israeli electronica musician and producer Noga Erez delves into themes that deal with the personal and political, mortality and loss, and more.
G-Eazy
Wednesday, October 27, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95-$75
Last month, rapper G-Eazy released These Things Happen Too, a sequel to 2014's These Things Happen. The album includes guest spots from artists like Lil Wayne, YG, E-40 and Demi Lovato. Tonight's bill also includes Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, ALLBLACK and Kossisko.

Golden Dawn Arkestra
Wednesday, October 27, 7 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$13
According to its website, Golden Dawn Arkestra "conducts extra-dimensional experiments involving space and time travel through the use of sound and movement." Pamlico Sound and the Skinny open.

Karol G
Wednesday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$99.95-$119.95
Colombian reggaetón and Latin trap artist Karol G brings her Bichota tour to Denver in support of her third album, KG0516, which dropped last March.
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Wednesday, October 27, 8:30 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
Canadian hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids plays Denver on the heels of brand-new album Life After.

Blackberry Smoke
Thursday, October 28, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$35-$125
Atlanta's Blackberry Smoke, which formed two decades ago, brings its Spirit of the South tour to Red Rocks in support of its new Dave Cobb-produced album, You Hear Georgia. The Allman Betts Band and the Wild Flowers are also on the bill.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].
