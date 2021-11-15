The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Evanescence and Halestorm, fronted by powerhouse vocalists Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale, bring their co-headlining tour to the Bellco Theatre on Thursday, November 18, while Los Angeles indie-pop trio LANY is at the Mission Ballroom on November 15. This week's lineup also includes two nights of Lagwagon at the Marquis Theater and pop singer Madison Beer at Summit.
Benny the Butcher
Monday, November 15, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$29.95-$66.95
Buffalo, New York, rapper Benny the Butcher, who's part of the Griselda hip-hop collective and label, brings his The Burden of the Plug tour to Denver on the heels of his latest releases, The Plugs I Met and Pyrex Picasso. The ParQ and At'Eaze are also on the bill.
LANY
Monday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$44.50-$85
Los Angeles indie-pop trio LANY stops in Denver in support of its fourth album, gg bb xx, which dropped last September. Singer-songwriter Keshi and Salem Ilese open.
Lagwagon
Tuesday, November 16, and Wednesday, November 17, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$29.50 and up
California punk band Lagwagon plays its 1997 album Double Plaidinum in its entirety on Tuesday and 2003's Blaze from front to back on Wednesday. Oklahoma punk act Red City Radio opens both nights.
Madison Beer
Wednesday, November 17, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$32.50
Last February, rising pop star Madison Beer released her debut studio album, Life Support, which touches on themes like mental health, grief and heartbreak. Maggie Lindemann and Audriix open.
Wednesday Groove
Wednesdays, starting November 17, 9 p.m.
Goosetown Tavern, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Free
DJ Miggy just started his new night at Goosetown, where he spins the best in soul, funk, Latin, lover's rock, ska and more on Wednesday.
The Fixx
Thursday, November 18, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30.75-$75
British new-wave band The Fixx, which formed more than four decades ago, recently released "Wake Up," the single from the act's forthcoming album, Every Five Seconds. The English Beat was initially set to join the Fixx on this tour, but Austin rock act Fastball will open instead.
Evanescence and Halestorm
Thursday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.
Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street
$49.50-$169.50
Evanescence and Halestorm, two of the most iconic female-fronted bands in the country, bring their co-headlining tour to Denver. Powerhouse vocalist Amy Lee leads Evanescence, which released The Bitter Truth last March, while Lzzy Hale and Halestorm are gearing up for a new album slated for release next year.
Kim Dawson
Thursday, November 18, 6 and 9 p.m. and Friday, November 19, 7 and 10 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$30
Singer Kim Dawson — who mixes R&B, neo-soul and jazz and has toured with Eurforquestra and Pimps of Joytime — plays two nights at Dazzle. The first sets each night will be duo shows with organist Wil Blades, followed by full band sets with Blades featured as well.
SAINt JHN
Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$35.95-$249
Grammy Award-winning rapper SAINt JHN plays two nights at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, in support of his third album, While the World Was Burning, which features guest spots from Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and more. Tyla Yaweh opens both nights.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.