The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tommy Emmanuel, one of the best finger-style guitarists in the world, kicks off a four-night run at the Soiled Dove Underground on Thursday, while alt-country band American Aquarium is at the Bluebird Theater and British psychobilly act The Meteors hit the stage at the Oriental Theater.
American Aquarium
Tuesday, January 4, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
North Carolina alt-country band American Aquarium, which took its name from the first line of Wilco's song "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart," shares a bill with Oklahoma rock band Cody Canada & the Departed.
The Meteors
Wednesday, January 5, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$150
London psychobilly band the Meteors, which formed four decades ago, stop in Denver as part of their American tour. Jukebox Hardknocks and Suicide Watch open.
Chris Knight
Wednesday, January 5, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$20-$25
While Kentucky Americana singer-songwriter Chris Knight has been releasing his own albums for more than two decades, he's also written songs for Confederate Railroad, John Anderson, Randy Travis and others.
Deadpan
Thursday, January 6, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$12
Copenhagen post-punk act Deadpan shares a bill with local acts Years Down, Homeland and Indecisive.
Lindsay Ell
Thursday, January 6, 7 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lindsay Ell kicks off Number Thirty Eight's Bison Days, which run through January 23, around the time of the National Western Stock Show, and showcase a dozen country acts.
Tommy Emmanuel
Thursday, January 6, through Sunday, January 9, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East First Avenue
$58.50-$183.50
Australian Tommy Emmanuel, a true master of finger-style guitar playing, plays four nights at the Soiled Dove, with British finger-style ace Mike Dawes opening each night.
