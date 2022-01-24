The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

After playing a pair of epic shows in Denver more than two years ago, Tool headlines Ball Arena with Blonde Redhead opening while producer and DJ Dillon Francis and rapper Yung Gravy team up at the Mission Ballroom. Also on tap this week are trumpeter Shamarr Allen at the hi-dive and Jamestown Revival at the Ogden Theatre.
The Life and Music of George Michael
Tuesday, January 25, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$29.50-$65
The Life and Music of George Michael chronicles the journey of George Michael's early music, from Wham! to his solo career.
Brian Charette Double Organ Trio
Wednesday, January 26, 6:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$19
New York's Brian Charette, whose music nods to iconic jazz organists Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff, teams up with Denver's Jeff Jenkins for a double organ trio with drummer Michael D'Angelo.
Shamarr Allen
Wednesday, January 26, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$10-$12
New Orleans trumpeter and singer Shamarr Allen fuses jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country. Denver Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes opens.
Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy
Thursday, January 27, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35-$125
Producer and DJ Dillon Francis and rapper Yung Gravy stop in Denver on their Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice tour, with Kittens opening.
Jamestown Revival
Thursday, January 27, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$25-$28
Jamestown Revival is in town in support of Young Man, the Americana folk duo's first album without electric guitars. Mipso and Robert Ellis are also on the bill.
Tool
Thursday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$75-$150
The last time Tool played Denver was in 2019, when the band played two epic shows at the Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) on the heels of Fear Inoculum. Tool returns to the venue with Blonde Redhead opening.
Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].