Porches brings his synth-pop sounds to the Bluebird Theater on Monday, March 28, while Flor and Elektric Animals play Meow Wolf's venue that same night. Take a mid-week break with indie dream-pop act Beach House at the Mission Ballroom or catch rapper Latto at the Ogden on Wednesday, March 30. Be sure not to miss out on Covenhoven, who stops in at Lulu's Downstairs on Thursday, March 31.
These are the best concerts in Denver this week:
Porches
Monday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater. 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$18
Porches is the synth-pop project of Pleasantville, New York's Aaron Maine. He recently released his fifth album under the Porches moniker, All Day Gentle Hold, which has shades of a less gloomy James Blake, keeping the creative autotune but using more standard pop beats. It's a laid-back way to start off your music week.
Flor
Monday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
$22.50
Flor hails from Hood River, Oregon, and brings the synth-heavy indie rock reminiscent of Oracular Spectacular-era MGMT. There aren't a lot of hard edges with this band. Its third record comes out next month via Fueled by Ramen. Denver indie outfit Elektric Animals opens up the night.
Delta Sleep
Tuesday, March 29, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$16
Kent, England's Delta Sleep is a math-rock band, albeit one with fairly pleasant grooves. So break out your scientific calculator and get down to the Marquis.
Doyle
Tuesday, March 29, 7 p.m.
The Venue, 1451 Cortez Street
$20
Doyle is the solo band of Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, best known as one of the guitarists in the Misfits. Doyle has taken on a far more metal sound than the iconic horror-punk band that spawned it, but you'll still get dudes in corpse paint and "devilocks," the Eddie Munster-homage hairstyle. You'll probably get your fair share of Misfits songs, too.
Beach House
Wednesday, March 30, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$36.75-$75
The genre label "dream pop" probably gets tossed around too much these days. It describes bands who eschew traditional song structures and melody for texture and general mood. They use softer, more ear-pleasing sounds than their cousins in the shoegaze world. If any band fits this description, it's Beach House, a great band with a boring name.
Latto
Wednesday, March 30, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$28-$65.50
Atlanta rapper Latto, now sporting an abbreviated name because of some controversy around her original moniker, just released 777, the followup to her debut record, Queen of da Souf. The lady can rap, and exists comfortably in the genre currently ruled by rappers such as Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.
Covenhoven
Thursday, March 31, 8 p.m.
Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs
$15-$60
Joel Van Horne, who performs as Covenhoven, released his fourth album last year, the aptly titled IV, which drew from his personal life and the state of the world, and brought a deep roster of Denver musicians into the studio. He's bringing his pensive brand of indie folk music to Lulu's Downstairs, with Brooklyn indie rock band the Still Tide also on the bill.
Hippo Campus
Thursday, March 31, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$28-$30
Saint Paul, Minnesota, indie rockers Hippo Campus graced the stage at 2021's Westword Music Showcase. The group released its third full-length, LP3, a little more than a month ago. Last year, guitarist Nathan Stocker told Westword that the band was "really diving inside and examining ourselves and our relationship to what we do" when recording the new record.
