Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks celebrates its tenth anniversary at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby tonight while Leftover Salmon teams up with Tim O'Brien at the Mission Ballroom. This weekend's lineup also includes the CharlestheFirst Memorial Benefit at Mission, jazz guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel at Dazzle, and Suzanne Santo kicking off her American tour at Globe Hall.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks
Friday, January 28, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$39.95-$99.95
A decade ago, Icelantic Skis presented the firstever winter concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This year's Winter on the Rocks marks its tenth anniversary with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby.
Leftover Salmon
Friday, January 28, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35-$59.95
Boulder bluegrass act Leftover Salmon, which was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame last year, shares the stage with Tim O'Brien, co-founder of Hot Rize, which was also inducted into the CMHOF last year. Keller Williams’s Grateful Grass, featuring the Hillbenders, will open the show.
Suzanne Santo (of HoneyHoney)
Friday, January 28, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
After a decade as part of the Americana duo HoneyHoney, Suzanne Santo released her solo debut, Ruby Red, in 2017, and wrote a good portion of her superb new album, Yard Sale, while touring the globe as part of Hozier in 2019, penning songs in hotels, backstage and on the tour bus. California singer-songwriter Izzi Ray opens.
Cattle Decapitation
Saturday, January 29, 7:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$175
The brutally ferocious San Diego death-metal band Cattle Decapitation shares a bill with Pennsylvania death-core band The Last Ten Seconds of Life and Long Island thrash-metal act Extinction A.D.
CharlestheFirst Memorial Benefit
Saturday, January 29, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35-$75
DJ and producer artist Charles Ingalls, who performed under the CharlestheFirst moniker, was slated to headline the Mission Ballroom tonight, but he died in December at the age of 25. Tonight's concert will be a memorial for Ingalls, with Lab Group, the multimedia collective he co-founded, friends, family and collaborators. It will also be streamed via Lab Group's YouTube channel.
The Gilmour Project
Saturday, January 29, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$25-$60
The Gilmour Project is an all-star band that explores the music of David Gilmour's Pink Floyd. It features Jazz Is Dead guitarist Jeff Pevar, former Utopia bassist Kasim Sulton, former Tubes and Starship drummer Prairie Prince, guitarist Mark Karan, who's been part of projects helmed by former Grateful Dead members, and keyboardist Scott Guberman, who's in Phil Lesh & Friends.
Wolfgang Muthspiel Trio
Saturday, January 29, 6 and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 30, 6 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$25-$45
Over the last decade, Austrian jazz guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel has released four remarkable albums for ECM as a leader, including 2020's Angular Blues, which features the jazz veterans who will join him tonight: drummer Brian Blade and bassist Scott Colley.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]