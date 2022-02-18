Atlanta alt-rock act Manchester Orchestra headlines the Ogden Theatre tonight, while Philly rock band the War on Drugs is at the Mission Ballroom tomorrow night. The Colorado Symphony teams up with composer and conductor Steve Hackman for a night of Bob Dylan's music, and tomorrow the orchestra plays a show with Denver Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Manchester Orchestra
Friday, February 18, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$28-$32
Atlanta alt-rock act Manchester Orchestra stops in Denver in support of its sixth album, Million Masks of Gold, produced by the band's songwriting duo, Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, as well as Catherine Marks (PJ Harvey, the Killers) and Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers). Foxing and Michigander are also on the bill.
Nate Smith and Kinfolk & Makaya McCraven
Friday, February 18, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$25
A co-headlining bill of Nate Smith and Makaya McCraven, both forward-thinking drummers steeped in the jazz tradition but not afraid to go outside the genre. Smith and his band Kinfolk released the excellent Kinfolk 2: See the Birds last year, while McCraven recently dropped Deciphering the Message, on which a modern bounce is applied to Blue Note classics by Art Blakey, Horace Silver and Hank Mobley.
The Times They Are A-Changin': The Words and Music of Bob Dylan
Friday, February 18, 7:30 p.m.
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex
$15-$89
A tribute to Bob Dylan’s music from composer and conductor Steve Hackman, featuring the Colorado Symphony Chorus and Colorado Symphony. Hear fresh renderings of such Dylan classics as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and “The Times They Are a-Changin’."
The War on Drugs
Friday, February 18, 9 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$46-$80.95
Last year, Philadelphia rock band the War On Drugs released its widely praised fifth studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which was recorded in seven different studios over three years.
Dianne Reeves and the Colorado Symphony
Saturday, February 19, 7:30 p.m.
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex
$20-$94
Denver-based powerhouse vocalist Dianne Reeves, who has won five Grammys and is a niece of former Colorado Symphony bassist Charlie Burrell, teams up with the Colorado Symphony for an evening of jazz, with Vince Mendoza conducting.
Mile High Mardi Gras
Saturday, February 19, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$29.75
While Mardi Gras parades are happening in New Orleans for the next few weeks leading up to Fat Tuesday on March 1, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and Pimps of Joytime, two of the country's hardest-grooving funk acts, are throwing their own Mardi Gras bash in the Mile High City. The show was originally scheduled to be at the Fillmore Auditorium but was recently moved to Summit.
Zachary Williams (of the Lone Bellow)
Saturday, February 19, 8 p.m.
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue
$20-$22
Zachary Williams, singer, songwriter and guitarist of the Nashville Americana group the Lone Bellow, headlines Swallow Hill in support of his solo debut, Dirty Camaro.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a show you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to [email protected]