The Best New Music by Colorado Musicians Released in July

Not to be a Debbie Downer, but summer is officially halfway over. At least the record-setting heat will eventually wane, right? Until then, you can stay inside, drink water and listen to some new music released by local artists this month. From Isadora Eden's anticipated debut album to a tongue-in-cheek Fourth of July song from The Irrelephants and a summer anthem from Sponsored Content, you'll find some of the best tracks released in July below:
Leveler
“Winterborn”
Denver’s Leveler puts a modern twist on “classic” metalcore, particularly the early 2000s variety popularized by such bands as Unearth and As I Lay Dying. With recently tapped vocalist Abel Alvarado at the helm, the band dropped a new single, “Winterborn,” on June 30, from its upcoming album, By the Scythe (out on August 25), and it rips. Alvarado, guitarists Kyle Augustin and Emanuel Pilas, bassist Nathan Leuholtz and drummer Kyle Burklow are on to something, so don’t sleep on Leveler.
The Irrelephants
“Redcoat”
In celebration of the Fourth of July, Denver punk-folk duo The Irrelephants released “Redcoat” on July 2, complete with one of the most patriotic choruses you’ll ever hear. Eric Austin and David Crockitt sing “Kill the redcoat” in sharing the story of a colonist whose bloodlust stems from his affinity for an English girl. That’s about as American as it gets. There’s even a “Yankee Doodle” refrain in there. Austin and Crockitt also shared a “picture” of themselves at the signing of the Declaration of Independence to promote the single.
Time X Heist/Without Love
Speaking of Britain, local straight-edge punk band Time X Heist worked with U.K. melodic-hardcore group Without Love on a six-song, self-titled EP that dropped July 7. At just under twelve minutes, the songs — with three by Time X Heist, followed by a trio from Without Love — fly by in a barrage of d-beat drums and distorted power chords. But speed is a good thing when you’re listening to this type of music: It's there to make you get rowdy.
MF Ruckus
"Tres Reyes"
A rock-and-roll band with three guitarists could cause serious damage if not handled properly, but local supergroup MF Ruckus (yes, it’s pronounced “Mother Fuckin’ Ruckus”) knows exactly how to wield that much power. Take the gritty and aggressive new single, “Tres Reyes,” released July 13, from the upcoming album The Front Lines of Good Times Vol I (July 21 via Glory or Death Records), which sounds like the love child of ZZ Top and Motörhead. Guitarists Tony Lee, Tay Hamilton and Gianni DiGiacomo, along with bassist Logan O’Connor and drummer Ty Blosser, provide a banging mid-tempo groove for Aaron Howell’s gravelly vocals.
Isadora Eden
forget what makes it glow
Denver's resident sad girl, Isadora Eden, is having a good year, even if her music doesn’t let on. After releasing singles “Still” and “Haunted” to start 2023, the pensive crooner, along with collaborator and drummer Sumner Erhard, shared her debut album, forget what makes it glow, on July 14. The eleven new songs, including standout moody melodies “bloodymary” and “Hand-me-downs,” are more of what Eden calls “fuzz folk” — a mix of somber sadcore and ethereal shoegaze.
Britt Devens
“Over-Lovin’ You”
Local singer-songwriter Britt Devens put out her latest release, “Over-Lovin’ You,” on July 14. The country ditty, produced by Ben Pisano and from Devens's upcoming album, Here I Go Again (out August 25), could easily be slotted into a Nashville honky-tonk jukebox with the musician's soulful voice and guitar playing. Since 2016, Devens hasn’t been shy about sharing her personal story through music, which often includes messages of mental health awareness and self-care.
Sponsored Content
“Red Wine & Purple Kombucha”
Denver trio Sponsored Content teamed up with local dark-pop protagonist N3ptune, mlady's Hannah Beeghly and Stop Motion's Faith Allen for its new single, “Red Wine & Purple Kombucha,” released on July 14. Westword culture editor Emily Ferguson recently christened the funky ska-rock tune “Denver’s summer anthem.” Guitarist/vocalist Jason Edelstein, a co-founder of music collective The Salt Lick Denver, heard N3ptune’s Underground Music Showcase set last year at the hi-dive and decided to collaborate with the 2023 Best of Denver Best Breakout Musician. Along with John Baldwin (drums) and Chris Voss (bass), the musicians created something truly unique and catchy.
The Sickly Hecks
“On Your Break”
Local alt-rock band The Sickly Hecks have been busy sharing new music this year, including recent single “On Your Break,” which dropped July 21. A followup to June’s “Thread Through a Needle,” the latest song showcases Raymond Suny’s mournful vocals over Suny and Nick Gouldley's cascading guitar riffs, rendering the sense of longing for which the group has become known. The Sickly Hecks aren’t done with new tunes, and they plan to drop a fresh song every six weeks until the end of 2023.
bellhoss
“Better Now”
Indie-rock band bellhoss has only been around for six years, but the group’s new song, “Better Now” (out July 28), sounds like a throwback to the 1990s, when such bands as Dinosaur Jr. and Sonic Youth were dominating the airwaves. Lead singer Becky Hostetler started bellhoss after she moved to Denver from Southern California and met up with local musicians Neil McCormick (bass), Michael Everett (drums), Nirantha Balogopal (lead guitar) and Sarah Ault (backing vocals). Since then, the five players have sat “in a purgatory between folk and DIY punk,” as they put it.
