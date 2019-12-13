Shake Your Money Maker: The Black Crowes Add Second Red Rocks Gig

The Black Crowes will headline Red Rocks in August.

Within hours of tickets going on sale, The Black Crowes' August 30 Red Rocks concert was sold out.

Good news for the people who missed their chance buying tickets the first round: Today, December 13, the band announced it would be adding a second concert, this one on August 31.

The shows are part of a 47-city United States tour celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 18. They'll be available at Live Nation and AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.