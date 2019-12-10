The Bunny Gang Had a Drunken Night in Bavaria

Kyle Caleb Hernandez of The Bunny Gang: “We played a show in Passau, in southern Bavaria. The next day, we went to an old world brewery outside of town with some fans and friends. Inside, there was a gentleman’s fiftieth-birthday celebration. The partiers were singing, dancing in lederhosen and playing guitar. We were clearly musicians and extremely drunk, so we persuaded the group to let us borrow their guitar, and we put on an entire drunken Bunny Gang show. Dancing on tables, singing at the top of our lungs and throwing kisses around earned us the nickname ‘Candy Boys’ — all cadenced with polite but boisterous clapping from the locals, who thoroughly enjoyed our show.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“After we emptied all the virtue and poise from the establishment, we began our all-night drive to Mannheim, to stay with Flogging Molly German Fan Club organizers Wolfgang and Ute. We proceeded to ‘reorganize’ their whole apartment (which means destroy, which we later became known for) and stayed up all night drinking snake oil and climbing onto the roof to howl at the moon. I don’t think we slept until Spangenberg, two days later.”

The Bunny Gang appears in Mile High to the VI. View the trailer at vimeo.com/cambrookscreative.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.