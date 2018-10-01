 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Isaac Slade of the Fray.
Isaac Slade of the Fray.
Miles Chrisinger

The Fray Plays Sing It to Me Santa's Take Note Colorado Fundraiser

Kyle Harris | October 1, 2018 | 3:05pm
AA

For the fifth year in a row, philanthropist and musician Libby Anschutz, daughter of billionaire Phil Anschutz and founding member of Tracksuit Wedding, will be throwing Sing It to Me Santa, a benefit concert for music education. This year's edition, a benefit for Take Note Colorado, will be headlined by Colorado darling band the Fray.

Lead singer Isaac Slade has been a major force behind Take Note Colorado, an initiative of Governor John Hickenlooper supported by both Republican-leaning Anschutz and Democratic billionaire Pat Stryker, head of the Bohemian Foundation and also a passionate supporter of music in Fort Collins.

The bipartisan project aims to put a music instrument into the hands of every kindergarten through twelfth-grade child in Colorado.

"We're so pleased Sing It to Me Santa has become a signature event for Take Note Colorado," says the organization's executive director, Karen Radman. "This annual holiday event has long supported local education organizations, and we're honored that net proceeds from Sing It to Me Santa will support increasing access to instruments and music instruction to K-12 students in communities throughout Colorado."

The concert will take place Saturday, December 1, at the Ogden Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.  

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >