The Fray Plays Sing It to Me Santa's Take Note Colorado Fundraiser

For the fifth year in a row, philanthropist and musician Libby Anschutz, daughter of billionaire Phil Anschutz and founding member of Tracksuit Wedding, will be throwing Sing It to Me Santa, a benefit concert for music education. This year's edition, a benefit for Take Note Colorado, will be headlined by Colorado darling band the Fray.

Lead singer Isaac Slade has been a major force behind Take Note Colorado, an initiative of Governor John Hickenlooper supported by both Republican-leaning Anschutz and Democratic billionaire Pat Stryker, head of the Bohemian Foundation and also a passionate supporter of music in Fort Collins.

The bipartisan project aims to put a music instrument into the hands of every kindergarten through twelfth-grade child in Colorado.

"We're so pleased Sing It to Me Santa has become a signature event for Take Note Colorado," says the organization's executive director, Karen Radman. "This annual holiday event has long supported local education organizations, and we're honored that net proceeds from Sing It to Me Santa will support increasing access to instruments and music instruction to K-12 students in communities throughout Colorado."

The concert will take place Saturday, December 1, at the Ogden Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.