4
This year's Piece of the Rock award.EXPAND
This year's Piece of the Rock award.
Courtesy of Tad Bowman

The Red Rocks Piece of the Rock Award Name Is Misleading

LJ Dawson | June 28, 2019 | 9:13am
AA

The famous Piece of the Rock awards that Red Rocks performers receive are not actually made from the amphitheater’s rock.

The artist who creates the awards uses the same red flagstone that stretches along the Front Range, but the red rock can’t come from the state park – that would violate Colorado park rules.

Instead, since 1998, John Haertling has used either recycled flagstone or rock mined from Lyons to design and create these symbols of gratitude.

Each year, he designs a new award for the summer season of music. He and two other team members juggle to fit in the creation of the awards with their other commissions. Last year the artists' shop, Haertling Awards, made 1250 pieces for Red Rocks artists and team members – a steep increase from the 150 awards made the year "Piece of the Rock" started.

Tad Bowman, the city's venue director for Red Rocks, thinks the awards help to create a connection between artists and the amphitheater. “It helps to solidify that we appreciate the artists being here,” he says.

Haertling produced awards for the Olympic committee and world leaders in the past. He enjoys teaming up with nonprofits and public agencies the most. This year, the red flagstone in the awards is set off by steel, which Haertling has not used before.

“I use this particular job to explore different ideas and different techniques,” he says. Haertling also collects flagstone from renovations and demolitions of flagstone sidewalks and buildings around Colorado.

In the twenty-plus years he’s created these awards, thousands of musicians have carried home a piece of Colorado.

Billie Eilish, who is the youngest Red Rocks headliner at seventeen-years-old, has already received her commemorative stone; Diana Ross, who is setting the record for the longest time between Red Rocks performances (five decades), will take home Haertling’s award when she plays later this summer.

“It’s been a really exciting job to have these pieces go in these people’s hands, [artists] that have done so much in their careers,” Haertling says.

