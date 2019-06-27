The Kinky Fingers Are Suckers for Santa Fe Surf Rock

Denver band The Kinky Fingers brand their sound as "the musical version of a Quentin Tarantino film."

True to Tarantino form, the band playfully mashes genres, incorporating the down-home comfort of Americana and Latin roots along with surf rock and Eastern influences, creating what the bandmates call "Santa Fe Surf Rock."

Originally a fluctuating collective of musicians, The Kinky Fingers have released three albums plus a recent single since getting their start in 2015. But after having a shifting lineup for years, the bandmates have finally solidified their crew.

The band's name references that ever-changing tangle of contributors, as well as the way in which "musicians all have to kink their fingers to play their instruments," says frontman and founder Tayler Doyle. Now "we're just kind of stuck with it," he says, half laughing.

The Kinky Fingers Laina Sydney

The band is getting ready to drop a full-length album, Tomorrow Was Awesome, which the musicians describe as "a complete reimagining of the Kinky Fingers." The group will release the album's first single, "Sucker for Sure," with an accompanying video, at the hi-dive on Friday, June 28.

"Hi-dive is kind of home," says drummer Dustin Peterson. "I feel like they do a great service for the musicians in the city."

Other local musicians on the bill include Latin psych-rock band Vic N' the Narwhals and punk act Colfax Speed Queen; there will also be a liquid light projection art show by Liquid Disguise.

"Sucker for Sure," written by Doyle, is "a song about moving on," he says. But its pop sensibilities suggest otherwise; the song sounds like a bouncy summer single that has surrendered to the throes of love.

"When I write, I try to be vague with it," says Doyle. "That just leaves room for other people to interpret it."

The Kinky Fingers, single and video release party, with Vic N' the Narwhals and Colfax Speed Queen, 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway.