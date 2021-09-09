The Lumineers, Evanescence and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Support Us

September 9, 2021 5:55AM

The Lumineers headline the Boulder Theater on September 14.
While the Lumineers' headlining show at Coors Field got scrapped last year because of the pandemic, the band will play the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, September 14. Tickets, $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10. Note: This show will be a phone-free experience, with phones and smart watches secured in Yondr pouches as guests enter the venue.

The Evanescence and Halestorm team bring their North American tour to Bellco Theatre on Thursday, November 18. Tickets, $49.50 to $169.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10.

Country artist Charley Crockett, who's set to release Music City USA next week, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, January 8. Tickets, $29 to $35, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


BELLCO THEATRE

Evanescence and Halestorm: Thu., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$169.50.

BOULDER THEATER

The Lumineers: Tue., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $75.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

GoldLink: Tue., Sept. 28, 10 p.m., $30.
Pert Near Sandstone and National Park Radio: Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m.

GLOBE HALL

Mr. Atomic: With Trash and Gila Teen, Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $13.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Charley Crockett: Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m., $29-$35.
NGHTMRE: Fri., Sept. 24, 11:45 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Inner Wave: Tue., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $21.
Kids Table: With Oli McCracken, The Travelin' Rose Band and Ms. Nomer, Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $12.
Tommy Genesis: Mon., April 11, 8 p.m.

LOST LAKE

Celebration Guns: With Bleak Mystique, SemiFiction and Zealot, Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $12.
Ponce: With Sell Farm, Pink Lady Monster and C.F.P., Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $13.
Video Age and Shy Boys: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $15.

MACKY AUDITORIUM

Jason Mraz: Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $50.95-$90.95.

MARQUIS THEATER

Delta Sleep: Tue., March 29, 7 p.m., $16.

OGDEN THEATRE

ATLiens: Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $29-$75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Gerald Albright: Fri., Feb. 4, 7 & 10 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$45.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Thu., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $25.

SUMMIT

Satori: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $22.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Cory Branan: Tue., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
David Wilcox: Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
Ley Line: Sun., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Small Glories: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $23-$25.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
