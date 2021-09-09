The Lumineers, Evanescence and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

While the Lumineers' headlining show at Coors Field got scrapped last year because of the pandemic, the band will play the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, September 14. Tickets, $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10. Note: This show will be a phone-free experience, with phones and smart watches secured in Yondr pouches as guests enter the venue.
The Evanescence and Halestorm team bring their North American tour to Bellco Theatre on Thursday, November 18. Tickets, $49.50 to $169.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10.
Country artist Charley Crockett, who's set to release Music City USA next week, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, January 8. Tickets, $29 to $35, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
BELLCO THEATRE
Evanescence and Halestorm: Thu., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$169.50.
BOULDER THEATER
The Lumineers: Tue., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $75.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
GoldLink: Tue., Sept. 28, 10 p.m., $30.
Pert Near Sandstone and National Park Radio: Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m.
GLOBE HALL
Mr. Atomic: With Trash and Gila Teen, Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $13.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Charley Crockett: Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m., $29-$35.
NGHTMRE: Fri., Sept. 24, 11:45 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Inner Wave: Tue., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $21.
Kids Table: With Oli McCracken, The Travelin' Rose Band and Ms. Nomer, Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $12.
Tommy Genesis: Mon., April 11, 8 p.m.
LOST LAKE
Celebration Guns: With Bleak Mystique, SemiFiction and Zealot, Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $12.
Ponce: With Sell Farm, Pink Lady Monster and C.F.P., Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $13.
Video Age and Shy Boys: Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $15.
MACKY AUDITORIUM
Jason Mraz: Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $50.95-$90.95.
MARQUIS THEATER
Delta Sleep: Tue., March 29, 7 p.m., $16.
OGDEN THEATRE
ATLiens: Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $29-$75.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Gerald Albright: Fri., Feb. 4, 7 & 10 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$45.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Thu., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $25.
SUMMIT
Satori: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $22.
SWALLOW HILL MUSIC
Cory Branan: Tue., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
David Wilcox: Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $28-$30.
Ley Line: Sun., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Small Glories: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $23-$25.
