The Lumineers, Evanescence and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

click to enlarge The Lumineers headline the Boulder Theater on September 14. Michael Emery Hecker

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES













While the Lumineers ' headlining show at Coors Field got scrapped last year because of the pandemic, the band will play the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, September 14. Tickets, $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10. Note: This show will be a phone-free experience, with phones and smart watches secured in Yondr pouches as guests enter the venue.The Evanescence and Halestorm team bring their North American tour to Bellco Theatre on Thursday, November 18. Tickets, $49.50 to $169.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10.Country artist Charley Crockett , who's set to releasenext week, will be at the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, January 8. Tickets, $29 to $35, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 10.Thu., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$169.50.Tue., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $75.Tue., Sept. 28, 10 p.m., $30.Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m.With Trash and Gila Teen, Thu., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $13.Sat., Jan. 8, 9 p.m., $29-$35.Fri., Sept. 24, 11:45 p.m.Tue., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $21.With Oli McCracken, The Travelin' Rose Band and Ms. Nomer, Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $12.Mon., April 11, 8 p.m.With Bleak Mystique, SemiFiction and Zealot, Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $12.With Sell Farm, Pink Lady Monster and C.F.P., Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $13.Tue., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $15.Fri., Dec. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., $50.95-$90.95.Tue., March 29, 7 p.m., $16.Thu., Oct. 14, 8 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $29-$75.Fri., Feb. 4, 7 & 10 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 5, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$45.Thu., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $25.Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $22.Tue., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $16-$18.Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $28-$30.Sun., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15.Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $23-$25.