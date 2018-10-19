The Lumineers Will Play the Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Lumineers will play the 2018 celebration of Rocky Mountain Presents CEO Chuck Morris and 97.3 KBCO, who are being inducted into into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, presented by Comfort Dental.

The induction will take place on Monday, December 3, at the Paramount Theatre. A dinner and meet-and-greets with performers will take place prior to the event, and a friendly roast of Morris, dubbed a "Chuck Roast," will be hosted after the ceremony by Governor John Hickenlooper.