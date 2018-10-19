 


The Lumineers will perform at the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.
Brandon Marshall

The Lumineers Will Play the Colorado Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Kyle Harris | October 19, 2018 | 11:44am
The Lumineers will play the 2018 celebration of Rocky Mountain Presents CEO Chuck Morris and 97.3 KBCO, who are being inducted into into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, presented by Comfort Dental.

The induction will take place on Monday, December 3, at the Paramount Theatre. A dinner and meet-and-greets with performers will take place prior to the event, and a friendly roast of Morris, dubbed a "Chuck Roast," will be hosted after the ceremony by Governor John Hickenlooper.

Also on the bill are Amos Lee, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Isaac Slade and Ben Wysocki of the Fray, Bill Nershi and members of the String Cheese Incident, Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt from Leftover Salmon, Jeff Hanna and other members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Leo Kottke and the evening's backing band, Chris Daniels and the Kings.

Tickets for both the main event and the gala are on sale at Altitude Tickets. More information can be found at the Colorado Music Hall of Fame's website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

