The Most Metal Women in Denver

click to enlarge Lulu Demitro, the bass player and vocalist of Pink Fuzz, is so cool she makes it look easy. Courtesy Pink Fuzz

Badass Bassists

There are many talented women making music of all kinds in Denver nowadays, but when it comes to the most metal ones, there are few like the trio of bassists listed here. Spanning genres from brutal death metal to crunchy psych rock, Addison Herron-Wheeler of



Herron-Wheeler, a former Westword contributor, initially joined Cronos Compulsion as a fill-in, with no plans to play full-time with her husband, guitarist and vocalist Wil Wilson. The two have always made time to jam together but had never been bandmates. That changed with Cronos Compulsion, where each member must hold down their own instrument — which Herron-Wheeler does with fervor — in order for the trio to spew its Neanderthal-crushing style of death metal.



Like Cronos Compulsion, Messiahvore includes a husband-and-wife duo: Bart and Jenn McCrorey. Messiahvore isn’t the first group the McCroreys have played in together, but it’s definitely the loudest, both agree. With an attack of scathing sludge, the band only benefits from Jenn’s low-and-slow bass playing, which pairs nicely with Bart and Kevin Disney’s down-tuned guitars. It’s a sound that Messiahvore likes to call “powersludge.” We just call it badass.



Lulu Demitro wasn’t really looking to be a bassist in a rock band before Pink Fuzz. Yes, she’d grown up playing piano and handled keys in a high school group with her brother, John, back in Boulder. But then in 2017, at John’s request, they officially formed Pink Fuzz. That’s when Lulu picked up the bass and started handling vocals half the time. Along with her tight bass skills, her voice is perfect for the type of tripped-out biker rock that Pink Fuzz has become known for. Sometimes things just work out. There are many talented women making music of all kinds in Denver nowadays, but when it comes to the most metal ones, there are few like the trio of bassists listed here. Spanning genres from brutal death metal to crunchy psych rock, Addison Herron-Wheeler of Cronos Compulsion , Jenn McCrorey of Messiahvore and Lulu Demitro of Pink Fuzz all bring a little something different to their respective bands.Herron-Wheeler, a formercontributor, initially joined Cronos Compulsion as a fill-in, with no plans to play full-time with her husband, guitarist and vocalist Wil Wilson. The two have always made time to jam together but had never been bandmates. That changed with Cronos Compulsion, where each member must hold down their own instrument — which Herron-Wheeler does with fervor — in order for the trio to spew its Neanderthal-crushing style of death metal.Like Cronos Compulsion, Messiahvore includes a husband-and-wife duo: Bart and Jenn McCrorey. Messiahvore isn’t the first group the McCroreys have played in together, but it’s definitely the loudest, both agree. With an attack of scathing sludge, the band only benefits from Jenn’s low-and-slow bass playing, which pairs nicely with Bart and Kevin Disney’s down-tuned guitars. It’s a sound that Messiahvore likes to call “powersludge.” We just call it badass.Lulu Demitro wasn’t really looking to be a bassist in a rock band before Pink Fuzz. Yes, she’d grown up playing piano and handled keys in a high school group with her brother, John, back in Boulder. But then in 2017, at John’s request, they officially formed Pink Fuzz. That’s when Lulu picked up the bass and started handling vocals half the time. Along with her tight bass skills, her voice is perfect for the type of tripped-out biker rock that Pink Fuzz has become known for. Sometimes things just work out.

Amanda Menard might as well have been raised in a mosh pit. The lifelong local grew up mixing it up at hardcore and punk shows, and never thought twice about standing up for herself in the male-dominated subculture, even if that meant starting a scuffle.“There are plenty of shows where I would get in fights with guys for grabbing me the wrong way and giving me a shove. I’m not going to stand for it,” she told us last year.Outside of the pit, Menard has approached her work the same way, handling street team and marketing work for AEG and other promoters, as well as regularly booking shows for HQ and Lost Lake Lounge over the years.Her no-nonsense attitude and respect within the city’s scene, particularly her willingness to share advice with musician friends and bands that are trying to make it, ultimately led Menard to form 4130 Management in 2022. Her roster has grown to 23 bands this year and now showcases a variety of alternative music — everything from old-school Denver bands Clusterfux and King Rat to newer metal groups such as Leveler and Suicide Cages No matter the music, “Mama Bear” Menard just wants everyone in the 4130 family to succeed, even if that means she has to put a stingy promoter or club owner in their place from time to time.