Tripping and Crashing With Darin Bowman of The New Narrative

Anthony Newby: “Darin is impulsive, and every show brings a different energy. The last show we played at 3 Kings proves the resilience of this madman. We were four songs in, and Darin was standing on a stage monitor to get above the crowd. But the monitor was close to the edge and fell forward, sending him falling back, still singing. I laughed, trying to keep my composure and not mess up the song. He hit the ground and just as quickly sprung to his feet, not missing a beat. He apologized to the sound guy and had the crowd in stitches.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“We completed two more songs before Darin’s angst rose again. He darted around the stage, jumping onto Chris’s bass drum, then sprung toward and tripped over that same monitor, which sent him into the air, onto his head and sliding across the dance floor, still singing. The crowd gasped. Again, he got back on his feet. We were still playing, laughing uncontrollably. When we asked him if he was okay, he shrugged: ‘It doesn’t hurt that bad.’”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

The New Narrative plays the Oriental Theater on October 24.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the stories of local bands by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.