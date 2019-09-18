The Pollution Made Kids Cry at a Five Points Barbecue

Jay Fox: “The story starts with an invitation to play a family-style barbecue in Five Points. There were lots of families, children, other bandmembers, various foods on tables, and a DJ playing music in the background. All the little children came around to look at our gear as we set up. We had just played Tennyson’s Tap, and all of the amplifier volume levels were still set from the night before.

Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Anyone who knows our band knows we are not a lo-fi band, by any means. Also, anyone who knows me as a musician has seen how I do my gear check, which is usually a full-on, crazed Stanley Clarke-style bass run. As always, I turned on and did my normal thing, which in this case was at Tennyson’s volume. Needless to say, it went over well, except for the scattering, shrieking and crying toddlers and little children. Apparently, my bass is the bass that makes the little children cry.”

Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Pollution will play Goosefest 4 on Sunday, September 29, at the Goosetown Tavern.

