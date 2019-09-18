 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Pollution Made Kids Cry at a Five Points Barbecue
Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Pollution Made Kids Cry at a Five Points Barbecue

Karl Christian Krumpholz | September 18, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Jay Fox: “The story starts with an invitation to play a family-style barbecue in Five Points. There were lots of families, children, other bandmembers, various foods on tables, and a DJ playing music in the background. All the little children came around to look at our gear as we set up. We had just played Tennyson’s Tap, and all of the amplifier volume levels were still set from the night before.

The Pollution Made Kids Cry at a Five Points Barbecue
Karl Christian Krumpholz

“Anyone who knows our band knows we are not a lo-fi band, by any means. Also, anyone who knows me as a musician has seen how I do my gear check, which is usually a full-on, crazed Stanley Clarke-style bass run. As always, I turned on and did my normal thing, which in this case was at Tennyson’s volume. Needless to say, it went over well, except for the scattering, shrieking and crying toddlers and little children. Apparently, my bass is the bass that makes the little children cry.”

The Pollution Made Kids Cry at a Five Points Barbecue
Karl Christian Krumpholz

The Pollution will play Goosefest 4 on Sunday, September 29, at the Goosetown Tavern.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >