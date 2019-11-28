 


    Herban Planet
Excision will play two nights at 1STBANK Center in March.
Miles Chrisinger

Excision, The Residents and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | November 28, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Canadian producer and DJ Excision returns to the 1STBANK Center for a two-night stand on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7. Single-day tickets ($53.75), two-day general admission ($95) and two-day VIP tickets ($240) are on sale now.

The Residents bring their Dog Stab! tour to the Bluebird on Tuesday, April 21. Tickets, $35 to $45, are on sale now.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, which sold out its Wednesday, May 6, show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, added a Tuesday, May 5, show. Tickets, $39.99 to $75, are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

YBN Cordae: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m., $22.50-$75.

BLACK SHEEP

The Emo Night Tour: Sun., Feb. 16, 8 p.m.
Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris: Thu., Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Magic Beans: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m.
Soulfly: Tue., Feb. 4, 6 p.m.
Stevie Stone: Sat., Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
Texas Hippie Coalition: Sat., Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: Fri., Jan. 31, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

21 Taras: With Vic N’ The Narwals, Vicoda, Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Dirty Honey: With the Amazons, Mon., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
DMVU & TVBOO: With Space Wizard, Klutch, Fri., May 1, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
The Mountain Goats: Fri., May 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $35-$37.
The Residents: Tue., April 21, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Satsang: With Graham Good, Solomoon, Fri., Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Squarepusher: Sun., April 19, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Who's Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute): Fri., Jan. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

BOULDER THEATER

TAUK: Fri., Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Everyone Orchestra: Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

1STBANK CENTER

Excision: Fri., March 6, 6 p.m.; Sat., March 7, 6 p.m., $47.50-$120.

FOX THEATRE

Bound for Peaches: With Boulder Sound Lab, Redamancy, Sat., March 28, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Nirvana Unplugged: Ft. members of Part & Parcel, Mama Magnolia, Analog Son. With Midnight Strange and Yepok, Wed., Dec. 4, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

Bodies We've Buried: With Killing Creations, Hydraform, Sat., Dec. 21, 9 p.m., $10.
Helleborus: With Amdusias, Belhor, Throne, Sat., Jan. 4, $13.
Reno Divorce: With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Joy Subtraction, Fri., Dec. 20, 9 p.m., $10.
SUSTO: Thu., Feb. 27, 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$37.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Lez Zeppelin: Fri., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Amoramora: With Rado Music, Kaepora, Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $13.
Augustus: With Goodnight Freeman, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15.
Gost: Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $15.
Kendoll: Thu., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $15.
Lund and Guccihighwaters: Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $18.
The Mammoths: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m., $12.

LOST LAKE

The Born Readies: Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $10.
Dirty Rotten Rhymers Free Holiday Show: Wed., Dec. 18, 8 p.m., free.
Mattiel: Sat., Feb. 15, 9 p.m., $15.
Milquetoast and Co.: Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $13.
Monk Gyatso (single release) and Envy Alo (album release): Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Revelries: Tue., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $12.
Suitable Miss: With Creature Canopy, Mike Ring, Modern Lingo, Sat., Jan. 4, 9 p.m., $10.
Upstairs Neighbor: With Dizzy Dams, Maya Bennett, Sun., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $10.
Vale of Pnath: With Gorod, Wed., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $13.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Tue., May 5, 7 p.m.; Wed., May 6, 7 p.m., $29.99-$75.

SUMMIT

Fleshgod Apocalypse: Featuring the Veleno Quartet, Sun., March 29, 7 p.m., $22.
The Wonder Years: Wed., March 11, 6 p.m., $23.75.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

