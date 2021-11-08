The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Finneas, who is Billie Eilish's older brother and sole collaborator, headlines Summit tonight, November 8, while Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby bring their co-headlining tour to the Gothic. This week's lineup also includes producer Porter Robinson at the Mission Ballroom for two nights, Deer Tick and Delta Spirit at the Gothic Theatre, and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren at the Paramount Theatre.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Finneas
Monday, November 8, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$32
Grammy-winning artist and producer Finneas — Billie Eilish's older brother and sole collaborator — stops in Denver in support of his solo debut, Optimist. Singer-songwriter Marinelli opens.
Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby
Monday, November 8, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$32.75-$37
Singer-songwriters Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby co-headline the Gothic in what Morby told Westword last week "feels like a talent show, or like the Rolling Thunder revue or something. It's like a variety night, where we're all kind of passing around the microphone and sharing songs and sharing stories."
Porter Robinson
Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$47.99-$99
Producer and DJ Porter Robinson brings his Nurture Live North America tour to Denver for two nights, with Jai Wolf and James Ivy opening.
Deer Tick and Delta Spirit
Tuesday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$35
Rhode Island rock-folk band Deer Tick and San Diego rock act Delta Spirit bring their co-headlining FriendSHIP Tour to Denver.
Lydia Loveless and Lilly Hiatt
Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20-$22
Ohio alt-country singer-songwriter Lydia Loveless and Nashville singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt, daughter of John Hiatt, co-headline two nights at Globe Hall.
Todd Rundgren
Wednesday, November 10, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$39.50-$89.50
Todd Rundgren, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month, brings The Individualist, A True Star tour to Denver. He'll perform a full side of his 1973 album A Wizard, a True Star and other career-spanning hits.
Kacy Hill
Thursday, November 11, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$17.50
Last month, singer-songwriter Kacy Hill released Simple, Sweet, and Smiling, which is a document of her working through hardship: Her father suffered a heart attack as she was starting the album, and her own latent anxiety disorder began to surface. Denver singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams opens.
Ohgeesy
Thursday, November 11, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$25
Rapper Ohgeesy stops in Denver in support of his debut mixtape, Geezyworld, which features DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Central Cee and more. DJ Vision opens.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like considered for this list? Send information to [email protected].