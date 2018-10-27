Thievery Corporation Celebrates Multiculturalism at the Fillmore

The tickets were steep for the Fillmore Auditorium: $60 a pop with service fees. Then the show’s high-profile opening act, Julian Marley, canceled because of an illness in his family. But even so, Thievery Corporation more than delivered during a headlining performance on Friday, October 26, transforming the chandeliered venue along Colfax Avenue into a global dance party during a set that spanned more than two hours.

Of course, Thievery Corporation is a veteran outfit at this point, having made listeners sway and groove since 1995, when it began carving out a special place for itself within the broad tent of electronic music with a distinguished sound that blends trip-hop, down-tempo, dub and world music. Even as popular strains of electronic music have been fickle and gone through multiple evolutionary phases — from trance and drum and bass to dubstep and EDM — Thievery Corporation, under founding DJs Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, has remained true to a sonic vibe that just oozes coolness, the kind of soundtrack you’d want bumping in the background as you sit on a beautiful beach, sipping something delicious while you peer through aviator glasses at all the beautiful people.