Avril Lavigne, GWAR and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Avril Lavigne brings her Head Above Water tour to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 11. Tickets, $50.75 to $100.75, go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m.

GWAR's Use Your Collusion Tour lands at Summit on Sunday, October 13, with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against the Grain also on the bill. Tickets, $25-$27, go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m.

Jon Anderson of Yes will be at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, August 20, in support of his new solo album, 1,000 Hands, which dropped last March. Tickets, $35-$55, go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

HE$H: Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $18-$20.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Everlast: Wed., July 31, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

Legacy: Sat., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

The Right Here: Fri., July 5, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Summer Cannibals: Sat., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Weathers: Mon., July 15, 7 p.m., $12-$14.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Abhi the Nomad: Wed., Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.

Alex Cameron: Mon., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $18.75-$20.

Brent Cobb and Them: With Hailey Whitters, Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Fantastic Negrito: Wed., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Frankie Cosmos: Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

Lucky Chops: Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Noah Gundersen: With Lemolo, Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $19-$21.

Tiffany Young: Mon., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Vio-lence and Havok: With Axeslasher, Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $30-$35.



BOULDER THEATER



The Claypool Lennon Delirium: Sun., Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m., $35-$165.

Demonetized Tour: Ft. Mini Ladd and Bigjigglypanda, Sun., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $35-$99.

Hippo Campus: Mon., Nov. 11, 8:30 p.m., $25-$79.

Jon Anderson of Yes: Tue., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$55.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Anders Osborne: Sat., Nov. 9, 9 p.m., $23-$26.

Big Lil Baby Jesus’ Peasant Party: Featuring Jesus Coomes (Lettuce), Tycoon (Lettuce), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), and Ryan Zoidis (Lettuce), $15-$17.

Compound Sound Refugee Party: Feat. DrFameus, Schema Things, Kaleid, Mammoth Water, A-Mac, Parkbreezy, Looney Ando, Lauren Joy Music, Digital Vagabond, Bankaji, Parlay, Loup, Crimbrule and more, Sat., July 6, 4 p.m., $20-$30.

Hoodie Allen: With Jake Miller, Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

Mark Farina and Christian Martin: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $20-25.

Sounds Like Summer: Feat. Bankshot, Stay Gypsy, Peach Blood, Khamyel, Frequency Response, Miros, Bodango, All Secrets Known, Sun., July 14, 5 p.m., $10-$12.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Madeon: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20 and up.

Thievery Corporation: Fri., Dec. 20, 7 p.m., $44.75-$99.75.



FOX THEATRE

Alejandro Aranda is Scarypoolparty: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.

HE$H: Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Pink Sweat$: Tue., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.



GLOBE HALL

070 Shake: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Black Pumas: Fri., Oct. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Taking Back Funday: Sun., Aug. 18, 3 p.m., $12.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Kikagaku Moyo: With Minami Deutsch, Tue., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $21-$22.

KONGOS: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$25.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Aldous Harding: Sat., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Compliments to the One: Sun., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Cosmo Sheldrake: Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Halleway: Wed., July 31, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Josh A + Jake Hill: Tue., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

The Palms: Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Sheer Mag: Thu., Sept. 12, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



LOST LAKE

Charming Liars: Sun., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Diggin Dirt: Tue., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Mdou Moctar: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

The Sky Choice Band (EP release): Thu., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Smooth Hound Smith: Sat., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Summer Cannibals: Fri., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $10-$13.



MARQUIS THEATER

AWOL-One: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

Evergrey: Sat., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Upon a Burning Body: Tue., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $16-$18.



OGDEN THEATRE

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers: Tue., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $29.98-$35/VIP $59.95.

Xavier Rudd: Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $27.95-$30.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Avril Lavigne: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $50.75-$100.75.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Max Weinberg's Jukebox: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $45-$115.

Steve Poltz: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Tommy Emmanuel: Tue., Aug. 6, Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $54.50.



SUMMIT

Gasolina: Fri., Sept. 6, 9 p.m., $5-$15.

GWAR: with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against the Grain, Sun., Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., $25-$27.

Knocked Loose: Fri., Oct. 4, 6 p.m., $22-$25.

Sabrina Claudio: Sun., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.

Scotty Sire: Thu., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $20-$25.



SWALLOW HILL

Barry Osborne: Feat. Olivia Shaw and Yoni Fine, Thu., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Dan Bern: Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $18/$20.

Harry Tuft and...: Thu., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $10, Thu., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $10.

Lúnasa: Sun., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $32-$34.

Ruthie Foster: Sat., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $28-$30.

The Steel Wheels: Sat., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.





