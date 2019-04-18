The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Yes, 4/20 weekend is upon us, and there are plenty of weed-centric shows happening, like Method Man and Redman's annual pilgrimage to the Mile High City tonight for a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and one tomorrow at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom; Ganja White Night tonight at the Gothic Theatre and tomorrow at 1STBANK Center; and the Fly Hi Festival at Civic Center Park, with T.I. and Jermaine Dupri headlining. Also on tap this weekend are Eels at the Gothic Theatre, OKO TYGRA at the hi-dive and Haley Reinhart at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
311 and Method Man & Redman
$59.95-$150, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Ben Rector
$34.75 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Dead Dreams: Grateful Dead Dance Party
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Jeff Austin Band
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Ganja White Night
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Bob Schneider
$25.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The National Parks
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
OKO TYGRA
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
The Copper Children
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Haley Reinhart
$25-$78, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, APRIL 20
Stick Figure
$39.95-$79.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Ganja White Night and Buds 4/20 Denver
$19.99-$85, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield
Fly Hi Festival
Free, 10 a.m., Civic Center Park
Brett Young
$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band
$45-$65, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Juicy J
$39.95-$45, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Puff Ball: Dean Ween Group
$40-$45, 6 p.m., Summit
Method Man & Redman
Sold Out, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Psycroptic
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ages and Ages
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Makaya McCraven
$12-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Shelley Hirsch
$12, 7 p.m., Muse Performance Space, Lafayette
SUNDAY, APRIL 21
Eels
$35.75-$85, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Ella Vos
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Chris Cohen
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Trouble Notes
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
