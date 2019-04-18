The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Yes, 4/20 weekend is upon us, and there are plenty of weed-centric shows happening, like Method Man and Redman's annual pilgrimage to the Mile High City tonight for a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and one tomorrow at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom; Ganja White Night tonight at the Gothic Theatre and tomorrow at 1STBANK Center; and the Fly Hi Festival at Civic Center Park, with T.I. and Jermaine Dupri headlining. Also on tap this weekend are Eels at the Gothic Theatre, OKO TYGRA at the hi-dive and Haley Reinhart at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, APRIL 19



311 and Method Man & Redman

$59.95-$150, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ben Rector

$34.75 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Dead Dreams: Grateful Dead Dance Party

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Jeff Austin Band

$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Ganja White Night

$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Bob Schneider

$25.50, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The National Parks

$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

OKO TYGRA

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Copper Children

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Kurt Rosenwinkel Standards Trio

$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Haley Reinhart

$25-$78, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Stick Figure

$39.95-$79.50, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ganja White Night and Buds 4/20 Denver

$19.99-$85, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center, Broomfield

Fly Hi Festival

Free, 10 a.m., Civic Center Park

Brett Young

$30, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band

$45-$65, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Juicy J

$39.95-$45, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Puff Ball: Dean Ween Group

$40-$45, 6 p.m., Summit

Method Man & Redman

Sold Out, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

$16-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Psycroptic

$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ages and Ages

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Makaya McCraven

$12-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Shelley Hirsch

$12, 7 p.m., Muse Performance Space, Lafayette

SUNDAY, APRIL 21



Eels

$35.75-$85, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Ella Vos

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chris Cohen

$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Trouble Notes

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

