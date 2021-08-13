Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Bison Bone
Friday, August 13, 6:30 p.m.
Anythink Wright Farms, 5877 East 120th Avenue, Brighton
Free
Denver Americana act Bison Bone wraps up this year's Backyard Concert Series; proceeds from the event will help the library expand the Anythink Box, a subscription service that provides kids ages five to twelve with books at their doorstep.
Knew Conscious 10th Anniversary Celebration
Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14, 10 p.m.
Knew Conscious, 2350 Lawrence Street
Ticket price TBD
Knew Conscious celebrates ten years with Star Kitchen, which features Marc Brownstein (Disco Biscuits), Danny Mayer (Alan Evans Trio), Rob Marscher (Matisyahu) and Marlon Lewis (Lauryn Hill). Casual Commander (Kevin Donohue of SunSquabi) and Mikey Thunder are also on the two-night bill.
Melissa Etheridge
Friday, August 6, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$25-$125
Melissa Etheridge, who launched her own independent TV channel last year, will release her new album One Way Out on September 17.
Nate Wood: fOUR
Friday, August 13, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$13-$32
While Nate Wood has long been the drummer of the jazz act Kneebody, he's also doubled as the band's bassist, playing both instruments simultaneously. Tonight he'll take things a step further by also playing synths and adding vocals. Kneebody trumpeter Shane Endsley joins him for the second set.
Salty Cock Records Showcase
Friday, August 13, 7 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$25
Truckasaurus headlines a night of punk with the Ballot or the Bomb, Officer Down, Dryer Fire and Suicide.
Wu-Tang Clan With the Colorado Symphony
Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$69.95-$149.95
Legendary hip-hop act Wu-Tang Clan teams up with the Colorado Symphony for two nights: Friday at Red Rocks and Saturday at the Mission Ballroom. Rapper Big Boi opens both nights, while Chris Karns is also on the bill on Friday and DJ Nu-Mark is part of Saturday's lineup.
Bluebook
Saturday, August 14, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
Denver indie trio Blue Book, featuring Julie Davis, Jess Parsons and Hayley Hemericks, headlines, while Slim Cessna and Snakes (solo) open.
Blues From the Top
Saturday, August 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rendezvous Event Center, 78786 U.S. 40, Winter Park
$60-$75
Grand County Blues Society presents the eighteenth annual Blues From the Top festival in Winter Park, with Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Sugaray Rayford, Eric Gales, Ruthie Foster and A.J. Fullerton.
Slightly Stoopid
Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
$52.50-$85
Reggae-rock act Slightly Stoopid plays two nights at Red Rocks, with Pepper, Common Kings and Don Carlos opening on Saturday, and Citizen Cope, Fortunate Youth and the Hip Abduction on Sunday's bill.
SPELLS and Hooper
Saturday, August 14, 8:30 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$12
Local rock acts SPELLS and Hooper celebrate the release of their new split seven-inch record.
Taste of the Middle East
Saturday, August 14, 12 to 10 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $50-$100
This all-day festival features Hussam Alrassam, Al Walid Hallani, Guy Manoukian, Super Sako, Paméla Noun, Toni Eid, Sadie & Empress Dance Collective and Alfawares.
All Day I Dream
Sunday, August 15, noon to 10 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$24-$40
A decade ago, British DJ Lee Burridge started his All Day I Dream rooftop parties in Brooklyn, and since then they've become an international sensation. Burridge will be joined by Sébastien Léger and Gorje Hewek.
Kesha
Sunday, August 15, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$60-$149.50
Tonight marks the second stop on Kesha's American tour with Australian-American singer-songwriter songwriter Betty Who.
