The Best Concerts of the Week

This week's virtual concerts include the Decemberists' frontman Colin Meloy streaming a solo set, Bird Calls celebrating the centennial birthday of jazz legend Charlie “Yardbird” Parker, and the Patrick Lee Trio performing A Charlie Brown Christmas. Here's our list of the best online concerts this week:

Mad Dog Blues

Monday, December 7, 8 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a live-stream of Mad Dog Blues, fronted by harmonica ace Mad Dog Friedman, performing at Mighty Fine Productions.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Tuesday, December 8, 7:30 p.m.

Online

$16-$32

The Patrick Lee Jazz Trio plays special arrangements of Vince Guaraldi’s seasonal tunes.

Vans Musicians Wanted

Wednesday, December 9, 6 p.m.

Online

Free

The global contest welcomes top finalists from all around the world to perform for a worldwide audience. A lucky few will win Vans products, Fender gear, global music distribution, spots on Spotify and Apple Music playlists, and the opportunity to share the stage with Anderson .Paak.

Boston Brass

Wednesday, December 9

Online

$10 and up

Boston Brass presents "Arts Across America: Community, Together," a compilation of some of the Boston Brass’s most beloved music, a “something-for-everyone” digital program including familiar classical works and popular jazz standards, all delivered with the ensemble’s signature audience interaction and charming rapport.

Bird Calls

Thursday, December 10, 6 p.m.

Online

Donations

Jazz Foundation of America presents the COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund digital concert, celebrating the centennial birthday of alto saxophonist Charlie “Yardbird” Parker. The event includes alto saxophonists Antonio Hart, Vincent Herring, Miguel Zenón, Tom Scott, Jaleel Shaw and more.

Butcher Brown

Thursday, December 10, 1 p.m.

Online

$15

Enjoy this live-stream concert from Butcher Brown, a quintet that delivers a heady home brew of jams and jazz, rhymes and beats, in celebration of #KingButch, released in September on Concord Jazz.

Colin Meloy

Thursday, December 10, 6:30 p.m.

Online

$20

For this "Live From the Farm" solo live-stream show, Decemberists singer Colin Meloy will play songs new and old, covers and originals, and perhaps a holiday tune or two. A dollar from each ticket will be donated to Fair Fight Action, working to ensure free and fair elections.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.