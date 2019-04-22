 


    Herban Planet
Black Label Society returns to Denver.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | April 22, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Black Label Society headlines the Oriental Theater on Wednesday and Thursday, and the 69 Eyes brings its thirtieth-anniversary tour to the venue on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Alice Merton at the Bluebird Theater, Oh, Sleeper at the Marquis Theater, Dermot Kennedy at the Fillmore Auditorium and Lee DeWyze at the Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Polyphia
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Dubbest
$10-$15, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Com Truise
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The 69 Eyes
$17-$215, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Alice Merton
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Oh, Sleeper
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Lee DeWyze
$16-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Dermot Kennedy
$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Black Label Society (also April 25)
$30, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

A Tribe Called Red
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Plot in You
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Big Business
$13-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Lady Lamb
$15.50-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

SWMRS
$19-$21, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hayes Carll
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kalmah
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Stop Motion
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

