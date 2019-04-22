The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Black Label Society headlines the Oriental Theater on Wednesday and Thursday, and the 69 Eyes brings its thirtieth-anniversary tour to the venue on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Alice Merton at the Bluebird Theater, Oh, Sleeper at the Marquis Theater, Dermot Kennedy at the Fillmore Auditorium and Lee DeWyze at the Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, APRIL 22
Polyphia
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
TUESDAY, APRIL 23
Dubbest
$10-$15, 7:15 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Com Truise
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The 69 Eyes
$17-$215, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Alice Merton
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Oh, Sleeper
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Lee DeWyze
$16-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24
Dermot Kennedy
$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Black Label Society (also April 25)
$30, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
A Tribe Called Red
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Plot in You
$18-$20, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Big Business
$13-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Lady Lamb
$15.50-$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
SWMRS
$19-$21, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hayes Carll
$25-$27, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kalmah
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Stop Motion
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
