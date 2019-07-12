 


    Herban Planet
Khalid headlines the Pepsi Center tonight.EXPAND
Heather Fairchild

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 12, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

R&B singer Khalid brings his Free Spirit World Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with Clairo opening, while crooner Michael Bublé is at the venue tomorrow. On tap at Red Rocks this weekend are The Motet and Galactic tonight, Cody Jinks tomorrow, and Pink Martini and Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes former Eagles member Don Felder at Hudson Gardens and Robert Ellis at Lost Lake, and Oxeye Daisy celebrates the release of its new EP tomorrow at Savoy at Curtis Park. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Khalid
$39.95-$79.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Motet and Galactic
$36-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Tab Benoit
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Flosstradamus
$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Colorado Irish Festival (also July 13 and 14)
$7-$11, 5 p.m., Clement Park

This Must Be the Band
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kottonmouth Kings
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Blasters
$25.75-$27, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Michael Bublé
$65-$159.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Cody Jinks
$65-$159.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Inspector
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Streetlight Manifesto
$27.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Girls Rock Denver
$10-$12, 1 p.m., Summit

EarthKry
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

The Aristocrats
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Robert Ellis
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Oxeye Daisy (EP release)
$10-$30, 8 p.m., Savoy at Curtis Park

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Pink Martini and Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony
$46.75-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Orgone
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion

Don Felder
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Pouya
$29.50/$32, 7 p.m., Summit

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

