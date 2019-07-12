The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

R&B singer Khalid brings his Free Spirit World Tour to the Pepsi Center tonight with Clairo opening, while crooner Michael Bublé is at the venue tomorrow. On tap at Red Rocks this weekend are The Motet and Galactic tonight, Cody Jinks tomorrow, and Pink Martini and Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes former Eagles member Don Felder at Hudson Gardens and Robert Ellis at Lost Lake, and Oxeye Daisy celebrates the release of its new EP tomorrow at Savoy at Curtis Park. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JULY 12
Khalid
$39.95-$79.95, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Motet and Galactic
$36-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Tab Benoit
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Flosstradamus
$25, 7 p.m., Summit
Colorado Irish Festival (also July 13 and 14)
$7-$11, 5 p.m., Clement Park
This Must Be the Band
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kottonmouth Kings
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Blasters
$25.75-$27, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Michael Bublé
$65-$159.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Cody Jinks
$65-$159.50, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Inspector
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Streetlight Manifesto
$27.50, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Girls Rock Denver
$10-$12, 1 p.m., Summit
EarthKry
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
The Aristocrats
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Robert Ellis
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Oxeye Daisy (EP release)
$10-$30, 8 p.m., Savoy at Curtis Park
SUNDAY, JULY 14
Pink Martini and Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony
$46.75-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Orgone
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion
Don Felder
$29-$39, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Pouya
$29.50/$32, 7 p.m., Summit
