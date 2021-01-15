The Best Concerts of the Weekend

Felix Fast4ward, aka Felix Ayodele, streams a show from Dazzle with the New Moons.

There are more in-person concerts this weekend since COVID restrictions have been relaxed to Level Orange, including shows from Red Sage at Globe Hall, Levitation Jones at the Black Box, Hillbilly Demons at the Oriental Theater, Annie Booth at Nocturne, and Turkeyfoot at Number Thirty Eight. The weekend's livestream shows include Conservation Aid, including performances by Blake Shelton, Craig Morgan, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson and more, and Opera on Tap Colorado. Here's what's happening:



Annie Booth

Fridays in January and February, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words of "Hope" and "Abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series that she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.

Conservation Aid

Friday, January 15, 6 p.m.

Online

$20

The National Wild Turkey Federation Foundation’s benefit includes performances from Blake Shelton, Craig Morgan, Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, LoCash, Easton Corbin and Chuck Wicks.

Hillbilly Demons

Friday, January 15, 7 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$15

Local high-energy classic rock and classic country act Hillbilly Demons plays songs by Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown, the Eagles and more.

Levitation Jones

Friday, January 15, and Saturday, January, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

The Black Box

$60-$200

Levitation Jones plays four different sets over the weekend, including down-tempo and dungeon sets on Friday and dubstep and trap on Saturday.

Red Sage

Friday, January 15, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Globe Hall

$30-$90

While the veteran musicians in Denver act Red Stage know their way around reggae, they also throw blues, hip-hop, funk and soul into the mix. The band plays two sets: $30 for a cocktail ledge for two; $60 for a table for four.

Rufus Wainwright

Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.

Online

$20

Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio-album catalogue.

Turkeyfoot

Saturday, January 15, 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Denver bluegrass act Turkeyfoot, which is set to release its debut full-length album, Promise of Tomorrow, this year, plays a set at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Derek Banach Quintet

Saturdays in January, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Trumpeter Derek Banach explores material from Kenny Garrett, Mulgrew Miller, John Hicks and George Cables as part of his "Adventures in Modern Jazz" every Saturday in January.

Jenna Moll Reyes & John Hauser

Saturday, January 16, 7:30 p.m.

Miners Alley Playhouse

$5-$25

Denver performers Jenna Moll Reyes and John Hauser play a mix of original songs and some cool classics. A limited number of in-person tickets are available for $25, while streaming tickets start at $5.

Stafford Hunter Meets Spherio

Saturday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Modern jazz trio Spherio, which honors the musical language of Thelonious Monk, teams up with trombonist and shells player Stafford Hunter for a livestream presented by Dazzle.

Opera on Tap

Saturday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Online

Donations

Opera on Tap Colorado presents "Here's Hoping," part of its Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret virtual series.

Felix Ayodele & The New Moons

Sunday, January 17, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a livestream by Felix Ayodele, aka Felix Fast4ward, a Denver-based multi-instrumentalist, scratch DJ, vocalist, producer and sound painter. Ayodele and the New Moons bring world music, jazz and soul to the pop/singer-songwriter aesthetic.

