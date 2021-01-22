The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Adam Deitch of Lettuce teams up with Dominic Lalli, Borahm Lee and others this weekend at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom.

Live shows are ramping up again, particularly at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, which is bringing in Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee (Break Science) and Hunter Roberts for two nights, as well as the second of a two-night stand with California Honeydrops frontman Lech Wierzynski. Also on tap this weekend are Annie Booth and Derek Banach at Nocturne and Graham Good & the Painters at Number Thirty Eight. There are also some livestream concerts, like Jeff Tweedy playing material from his new solo album, Love Is the King. Here's what's happening:



Annie Booth

Fridays in January and February, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Following a difficult and volatile year in our country, the optimistic words "hope" and "abundance" will be the inspiration for pianist and composer Annie Booth's series that she'll perform on Friday nights in January and February.

Keota & Oomah

Friday, January 22, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

The Black Box, 314 East 13th Avenue

$80-$200 (two-person ledge to four-person Basscouch booth)

EDM acts Keota and Oomah play an early down-tempo set and a late up-tempo set.

Lech Wierzynski (of the California Honeydrops) & Friends

Friday, January 22, 6:15 & 8:45 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street

$60

California Honeydrops frontman Lech Wierzynski plays the second of a two-night stand at Cervantes'.

Rufus Wainwright

Fridays through March 26, 3 p.m.

Online

$20

Rufus Wainwright's weekly "Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective" livestream series is a virtual world tour of the singer-songwriter's entire studio-album catalogue.

YepOk

Friday, January 22, 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

YepOk, which delves into classic country, funk and rock, plays a set at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Adam Deitch & Eric Benny Bloom (Lettuce), Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Hunter Roberts

Saturday, January 23, 6:15 & 8:45 p.m. and Sunday, January 24, 4:20 & 7 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street

$60

The all-star band, which features funk and electronic musicians, plays four shows over two nights.

Derek Banach Quintet

Saturdays in January, 6 & 8 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

Trumpeter Derek Banach explores material from Kenny Garrett, Mulgrew Miller, John Hicks and George Cables as part of his Adventures in Modern Jazz every Saturday in January.

Jeff Tweedy

Saturday, January 23, 5 p.m.

Online

Ticket price TBD

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy livestreams songs from his latest solo album, Love Is the King.



Leftover Salmon

Saturday, January 23, 8 p.m.

Online

Free

Local progressive bluegrass act Leftover Salmon livestreams a show from the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

Stafford Hunter and Latin Jazz Explorations

Saturday, January 23, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Trombonist and shells player Stafford Hunter livestreams a show from Dazzle.

Cliffside Rodeo

Sunday, January 24, 4 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$20-$60

Country act Cliffside Rodeo plays an afternoon show as part of Larimer Lounge's Sunday BBQ Series.

Graham Good & the Painters

Sunday, January 24, 2 & 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Denver rock act Graham Good & the Painters plays two sets at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.