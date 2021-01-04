The Best Concerts of the Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's a light week for concerts, but there are a few livestreams by Marco Benevento, Stitched Up Heart and Bowling for Soup's Jaret Reddick, as well an outdoor show at Number Thirty Eight with singer-songwriter Casper Allen and Hang Rounders frontman Johno Leeroy, who released a solo album in November. Here's our list of the best concerts this week:

Jaret Reddick

Monday, January 4, 7 p.m.

Online

$5

Bowling for Soup frontman Jaret Reddick streams a set of covers every Monday in January.

Stitched Up Heart

Monday, January 4, 5:30 p.m.

Online

$10-$14

Rock band Stitched Up Heart, which formed in Los Angeles a decade ago, streams a show. Merchandise and VIP bundles are available.

Marco Benevento

Wednesday, January 6, 7 p.m.

Online

$12

Marco Benevento kicks off the new year with "Bunky's Favorites," a reference to the keyboardist's childhood nickname given to him by his father. Benevento will dig deep into his extensive bag of songs to play some of his favorites.

Johno Leeroy & Casper Allen

Thursday, January 7, 5 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Hang Rounders frontman Johno Leeroy and singer-songwriter Casper Allen play at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

